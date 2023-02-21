Top 10 moments from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man series

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, may have been met with mixed reviews from critics, but his performances struck a chord with fans of the web-slinger.

The films may not have been as successful as other entries in the Spider-Man franchise, but they still have a devoted following who appreciates Garfield's unique take on the iconic hero.

Despite the movie's flaws, they still contain moments that showcase the best of Spider-Man's character and action. The series left a lasting impression on audiences, from breathtaking action sequences to emotional character moments.

These moments, presented in no particular order, remind us why we fell in love with Spider-Man in the first place and why Garfield's take on the character continues to be cherished by fans.

So let's swing into action and look at some of the most unforgettable moments from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies.

1) Spider-Man's first swing through the city - The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Andrew Garfield's web-slinging hero delivers a unique take

No Spider-Man movie is complete without that first exhilarating swing through the city. Andrew Garfield's version of the web-slinging hero delivers a unique take on this classic moment as he takes a leap of faith off a towering building and swings with ease through the air.

The camera follows him from a heart-pounding first-person perspective, making us feel like we're with him. It's a fantastic introduction to the character, capturing the thrill and excitement of being Spider-Man, and setting the stage for the action-packed adventure that follows.

2) The crane swing - The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

A scene that highlights the importance of ordinary citizens stepping up to help superheroes

In The Amazing Spider-Man, there is a standout moment where Spider-Man's heroic actions save a group of construction workers stuck on a crane dangling precariously over the edge of a building. In a twist of fate, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man ended up with a serious leg injury, leaving him unable to swing across the city to save the day.

That's when the workers he saved earlier banded together to help him by using their cranes to create a path for Spider-Man to swing towards his destination. This incredible display of teamwork and heroism is one of the most memorable scenes from the movie and highlights the importance of ordinary citizens stepping up to help their superheroes in need.

3) Spider-Man's emotional confrontation with Gwen Stacy - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is one of the best aspects of the series

At the heart of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man series is the love story between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, played by the talented Emma Stone. The scene occurs in a clock tower where Peter and Gwen have a heated argument that escalates into a tearful and emotional confrontation.

The palpable chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone is on full display, and their acting chops deliver a powerful and unforgettable moment. It's a scene that lingers in the mind and adds a layer of depth to the already complex relationship between the two characters.

4) The introduction of Electro - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The most formidable villains of Spider-Man

Electro is one of the most formidable villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery, and Jamie Foxx's portrayal of the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is nothing short of electrifying. Foxx brings a menacing intensity to the role, making Electro a formidable adversary for our web-slinging hero.

When he first appears on screen, crackling with electricity and radiating power, it's a jaw-dropping moment that sets the stage for an epic battle between Spider-Man and his electrified foe. Foxx's performance, combined with the stunning special effects, makes the scene unforgettable in the movie.

5) Spider-Man's battle with the Lizard in the high school - The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

A well crafted visual feast

Rhys Ifans' portrayal of Lizard is one of the standout performances in The Amazing Spider-Man. In a memorable scene, Spider-Man faces off against Lizard in the halls of high school, demonstrating his agility and lightning-fast reflexes.

The sequence is a visual feast, full of thrilling action that will surely get your heart racing. It was one of the many standout moments in the film that highlighted the best of Spider-Man.

6) The reveal of Peter's father's hidden bag in - The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Peter discovers a hidden bag

One of the central mysteries in The Amazing Spider-Man is the sudden disappearance of Peter's parents.

Their fate remains a driving force throughout the movie. In a pivotal scene, Peter discovers a hidden bag that his father had left behind, filled with clues about his research and enigmatic disappearance.

It's a moment that adds a layer of complexity to Andrew Garfield's character and backstory, while also setting the stage for the film's climactic showdown.

7) The scene where Peter visits Gwen at her grave - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

This scene underscores the deep connection between Peter and Gwen

In Andrew Garfield's franchise, Peter's relationship with Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, is a central focus of the film. After Gwen's death, when Peter visits her grave, this scene captures the loss and guilt Peter has to live without even saying a word.

Peter is inspired by a recording of Gwen's graduation speech and returns as Spider-Man to fight Rhino to keep her memory and beliefs alive, including her love for him.

This emotional moment underscores the deep connection between Peter and Gwen. It's a poignant scene that highlights the strength of their bond and the lengths Peter will go to balance his dual identites.

8) The final fight between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

A brutal fight which resulted in an emotional moment

The Green Goblin, played by Dane DeHaan, is one of Spider-Man's most iconic villains, and his battle with Spider-Man in the climax of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is one for the ages.

The fight was brutal and intense, with both characters using their strength and agility to gain the upper hand.

Their thrilling sequence is a standout moment in the film, delivering an epic showdown that showcases the best of Spider-Man's superheroics.

9) Spider-Man's emotional moment with Aunt May - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Aunt May, is a pivotal character in Peter's life

Aunt May, portrayed by Sally Field, is a pivotal character in Peter's life, and their relationship is an essential element of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man series. In the scene, Peter shares his guilt and fears with Aunt May in a heart-warming moment that reveals the depth of their bond.

The scene adds an emotional center to the film, highlighting the importance of family and how it can provide the necessary support in times of distress.

10) The post-credits scene - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

A potential team-up movie that unfortunately never materialized

As is often the case in superhero movies, the post-credit scene of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 delivers an electrifying moment that leaves fans buzzing with anticipation. The scene takes us to a secret underground lab where we see a group of villains being assembled, with ominous hints of a sinister plot to take down Spider-Man.

The tantalizing tease left fans hungry for more, setting the stage for a potential epic team-up movie that unfortunately never materialized. Nonetheless, the scene remains one of the most memorable moments from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies.

