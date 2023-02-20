How many credit scenes does Ant-Man 3 have? Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has once again added a new villain to its roster, and it's none other than the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror in the 31st movie by MCU, Ant-Man 3. Jonathan Majors portrays Kang as he battles Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, in an epic showdown.

However, the movie's two end-credit scenes have sent shockwaves through the Marvel fanbase. The film's final moments have opened up a whole new world of possibilities for Kang's role in the MCU. With the introduction of multiple versions of Kang, fans speculate about the villain's future as a recurring adversary for our beloved heroes.

Kang's arrival into the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds significant importance, as his character is one of the most menacing in the comics. His inclusion offers endless opportunities for new and exciting storylines that keep fans on edge. With Kang's presence, the MCU's future will be filled with action-packed adventures and unexpected twists.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead! Stop reading now if you haven't seen Ant-Man 3.

The credits scenes of Ant-Man 3: A breakdown of the Multiverse clues

Unveiling the elusive Kang: A familiar face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kang steps into the spotlight in the Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

The season one finale of Marvel's Loki on Disney+ brings up the idea of alternate versions of characters across the Multiverse. In this episode, Loki and his variant Sylvie travel to the end of time to confront He Who Remains, a version of Kang who is in charge of keeping order in the various timelines.

He warns them about the many Kangs in history, some of whom have less-than-pure intentions, and tells them that he keeps them safe. Despite this warning, Sylvie kills him, and before he dies, he ominously lets them know that they will meet again because there are infinite versions of him, and a multiversal war is imminent.

Unraveling the Multiverse of Kangs in Ant-Man 3's mid-credits scene

Ant-Man 3 drops a multiverse bomb with Kangs galore (Image via Marvel Comics)

The mid-credits scenes of Ant-Man 3 have left fans wondering about the numerous Kangs that appear. In the first scene, we see a trio of Kangs, all portrayed by Majors, who are likely the ones who exiled the Conqueror to the Quantum Realm.

The pharaoh-dressed character, believed to be Rama-Tut from the comics, asks if he's dead. The futuristic-looking second guy, whom we can label as Centurion, informs him that he wouldn't have called him if it wasn't true.

The third Kang, who sports an enormous helmet, looks like Immortus from the comics. He expresses his concerns about the Avengers interfering with their plans and says they're beginning to explore the Multiverse. He urges the other Kangs to stop wasting time and mentions they're late.

Ant-Man 3 takes us on a journey through the Multiverse of Kangs - the possibilities are endless (Image via Marvel Comics)

As they enter an amphitheater filled with Kang variants, we get a glimpse of the Council of Kangs, which is probably up to no good. The scene is intriguing, and fans are eager to learn more about the different Kangs and their motives.

The post-credits scene opens up many possibilities for future MCU movies and crossovers, and fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds. The Council of Kangs is a significant development in the MCU, and it will be exciting to see how it plays out in the future.

The mysterious Victor Timely: Unveiling the enigma

Who is Victor Timely? The enigmatic Kang identity revealed in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Introducing Victor Timely - a mysterious figure that appears in the second end-credits scene of Ant-Man 3. Played by the talented Jonathan Majors once again, Timely addresses an old-fashioned audience with a thought-provoking message about the significance of time in our lives. The scene hints at the upcoming second season of Loki, which is set to premiere on Disney+ this year.

As the camera cuts to Loki and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the crowd, Mobius jokingly comments on how terrifying Timely sounds. This raises questions about the character's true nature and role in the series.

In the comics, Timely was portrayed as a Kang variant who operated in a small town in Wisconsin back in 1901. He uses futuristic technology to manipulate a simpler world, which raises the possibility that Victor Timely in the show is the 31st-century Kang mentioned by He Who Remains, who discovered the Multiverse. Only time will tell (the pun is very much intended).

The common thread among Kangs: Exploring their unifying characteristics

What makes a Kang a Kang? (Image via Marvel Studios)

This is a question that has been on the minds of many fans. However, when asked about it, actor Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, has a different take. According to him, there is a particular essence, a DNA of sorts, that defines what a Kang is, and he has tried to capture this essence in each of his performances.

"The thing that makes a Kang a Kang, the DNA of a Kang, what is that? I have an idea of what it is, and I am placing it in each one."

Although he cannot reveal this DNA, he believes that the mystery surrounding Kang makes the character fascinating. As viewers try to unravel the enigma that is Kang, they will also be drawn deeper into the story, which is what Majors hopes to achieve even though he has yet to understand this indefinable quality, which only adds to the character's intrigue.

The mystery of Kang the Conqueror's fate after Ant-Man 3

The future of Kang the Conqueror: Speculation runs rampant (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite Kang the Conqueror's apparent demise in the climax of Ant-Man 3, he will likely make a comeback. The post-credits message "Kang will return" strongly suggests that we haven't seen the last of this variant of the formidable villain.

Fans of the comics will know that Kang has a long history of reappearing as a recurring antagonist for Marvel's heroes, so it's safe to assume that we'll see him again in some form.

Kang's return could potentially include the upcoming Loki season 2 or a potential appearance in the Fantastic Four film set to hit theaters in 2025. The latter would be a proper setup for the highly anticipated Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

All signs point to the time-traveling villain making a comeback sooner rather than later, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for his next appearance.

