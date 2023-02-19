Ant-Man 3 writer working on Kang Dynasty has fans worried, and with good reason

The latest addition to the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has sparked a divisive response from fans and critics alike, despite the introduction of Kang the Conqueror and some bright spots throughout the film. Many fans have expressed disappointment in the overall execution and feel it fell short of expectations.

However, the most significant cause for concern among fans is the news that Jeff Loveness, the writer for Ant-Man 3, has been tapped to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

While some fans question Loveness' ability to handle such an important and franchise-altering story, others remain optimistic about what he can bring to the table. Regardless, the decision has fans worried about the future of the MCU and what it could mean for the beloved franchise.

Fan reaction to Jeff Loveness writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Fans express concern over Jeff Loveness writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been discussing the reception of the latest Ant-Man film, Quantumania, which has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. While some have enjoyed the movie, others have taken issue with its dialogue, feeling that the humor detracted from the story's emotional weight.

However, the news that Loveness has been hired to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has left some fans worried about the franchise's future, as they fear that the issues they had with Quantumania could carry over to the highly anticipated upcoming film.

Keizi Cinema 🐜🍿 @KeiziTV BRO THE MAN WHO WROTE QUANTUMANIA IS WRITING AVENGERS: KANG DYNASTY BRO THE MAN WHO WROTE QUANTUMANIA IS WRITING AVENGERS: KANG DYNASTY https://t.co/ad2KylYlR9

. @L57899654 @KeiziTV Its a weak movie but KANG was PEAK. The best scene in the movie was scott and kang just talking face to face, no distractions, no uneeded jokes. Very good scene @KeiziTV Its a weak movie but KANG was PEAK. The best scene in the movie was scott and kang just talking face to face, no distractions, no uneeded jokes. Very good scene

In defense of Jeff Loveness, some fans have pointed out that even though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received mixed reviews, it doesn't necessarily mean that Loveness is not a talented writer. Fans have come to the defense of the film's writer, reminding others that creatives are not just the sum of one project.

One fan went as far as to say:

"Didn't the Thor: The Dark World writers also write some of the best movies in the MCU? Creatives aren't only the sum of one project."

Miguel Aurelio Kneefel 🇲🇽🇮🇩🏳️‍🌈 @Miguel_Kneefel @KeiziTV Didn't the Thor: The Dark World writers also write some of the best movies in the MCU? Creatives aren't only the sum of one project @KeiziTV Didn't the Thor: The Dark World writers also write some of the best movies in the MCU? Creatives aren't only the sum of one project

Sosa @SosaBeGaming @KeiziTV I liked quantumania i don’t get the hate Thor love and thunder was way worse @KeiziTV I liked quantumania i don’t get the hate Thor love and thunder was way worse

MegaDrive / ORLANDO FEB 22 - 27 @MegaDriv3 @SosaBeGaming @KeiziTV I thought it wasn’t bad aswell took some time to set up but it’s a decent movie. Is kang a big bad like thanos I would say no he’s different but that’s not bad. Hopefully he keeps getting fleshed out as phase 4 and 5 goes along @SosaBeGaming @KeiziTV I thought it wasn’t bad aswell took some time to set up but it’s a decent movie. Is kang a big bad like thanos I would say no he’s different but that’s not bad. Hopefully he keeps getting fleshed out as phase 4 and 5 goes along

This sentiment highlights that one project doesn't define a writer's entire body of work. While some fans may be concerned about Loveness' ability to write franchise-altering stories like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it's essential to keep an open mind and see how his writing pans out in the future.

After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long history of taking risks with new writers and directors, and those risks have paid off more often than not.

Ant-Man 3's final scenes set up the future of the MCU with Kang

Ant-Man 3 hints at the future of the MCU (Image via Marvel Comics)

The final scenes of Ant-Man 3 provide a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and offer a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are treated to not one but two end-credit scenes, each with exciting revelations.

The mid-credit scene brought fans to the Council of Kangs, setting up the next big event in the MCU, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The scene also showcases the breadth and depth of the multiverse, revealing the existence of multiple versions of Nathaniel Richards.

Victor Timely another version of Nathaniel Richards (Image via Marvel Comics)

The post-credits scene, on the other hand, takes fans on a journey back to the early 1900s, where we met Victor Timely, another version of Nathaniel Richards. As he delivers a presentation on controlling time, Loki is present in the audience and recognizes him. The scene sets up a potential conflict between the God of Mischief and Victor Timely and ties into the events of Loki season 2.

The scene's final shot, with the message "Kang will return," leaves fans eager to see what's in store for the future of the MCU. The scenes serve as world-building and fan service and play an essential role in connecting the various parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating a cohesive and interconnected narrative.

Overall, the final scenes of Ant-Man 3 are an exciting and crucial aspect of the MCU's ongoing narrative, setting up what's to come in the future and leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next big event.

Who is Victor Timely, and what role will he play in the larger MCU?

The mysterious Victor Timely (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nathaniel Richards, better known as Kang in the comics, travels back to 1901, where he assumes the identity of Victor Timely.

As a brilliant inventor and industrialist, he transformed the small town of Timely, Wisconsin, into a technological marvel and became its first mayor. But behind the façade of his success lies a darker purpose, as the city becomes a base for his future and past conquests.

Fans eagerly anticipate how this storyline will be brought to life in Loki season 2, and the first season of Loki left fans with a major cliffhanger, as the God of Mischief tries to prevent Sylvie from killing He Who Remains but ultimately fails.

Who is this variant? (Image via Marvel Studios)

She sends him back to TVA, but he discovers that everything has changed upon his return. The TVA no longer views him as a threat and instead assigns him an analyst role. Moreover, they are allowing the timeline branches to grow under the guidance of a new Kang variant.

There is speculation that this variant could either be Victor Timely himself, or one of the three leading members of the Council of Kangs – Pharaoh Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus. Another possible variant could also be in charge of the TVA, like how Kang the Conqueror was exiled to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man 3.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Loki season 2, the potential introduction of Victor Timely and the Council of Kangs is sure to add a new layer of intrigue and excitement to the series.

