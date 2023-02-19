10 underrated aspects of Iron Man franchise

The Iron Man franchise, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic superhero, has become a fan favorite since the release of its first film in 2008. The franchise has garnered widespread popularity with three standalone movies and the titular character's multiple appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

We will delve into ten underrated aspects of the Iron Man franchise. These aspects, presented in no particular order, are often overshadowed by the franchise's more apparent features, although they add significant depth and nuance to the series.

From action scenes to the villains featured, eight other underrated aspects of the Iron Man franchise

1) Character development of Tony Stark

From a self-centered billionaire to a selfless hero (Image via Marvel Studios)

While Tony Stark may have started off as a wealthy playboy who had it all, the franchise has done an excellent job of developing his character.

Over the course of several movies, viewers have seen him go through numerous difficult experiences that challenged his beliefs and sense of identity. As a result, he evolved into a more complex and nuanced character willing to make sacrifices for the greater good.

Ultimately, Tony's journey is one of redemption and growth, which is a significant reason why the films have become such an enduring classic of the superhero genre.

2) Technology

The franchise's technology is based on real-life tech, making it authentic and believable (Image via Marvel Studios)

The technology featured in the Iron Man franchise is not just flashy and futuristic but also grounded in real-life science and engineering.

The arc reactor that powers Tony Stark's suit is based on the concept of nuclear fusion, while the suit's ability to self-repair and change shape is made possible through nanotechnology.

This attention to detail makes the films more immersive, inspiring real-world scientists and engineers to push the boundaries of what is possible. The franchise has undoubtedly entertained audiences and sparked innovation and technological advancements alike.

3) Supporting cast

From Pepper Potts to Happy Hogan, the supporting cast is just as important as the main character in the franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

The supporting cast in the Iron Man franchise is not just present to fill the background. They are an integral part of the story. Pepper Potts, Tony's long-time friend and love interest, evolves from a secretary to a powerful CEO and a vital team member.

On the other hand, James Rhodes, Tony's best friend, is an essential ally and even becomes the superhero War Machine. Meanwhile, Happy Hogan, Tony's bodyguard and confidant, provides some of the most entertaining instances of comic relief in the movies.

The dynamic between these characters and their interactions with Tony adds depth and complexity to the narrative, making the franchise more engaging and enjoyable to watch.

4) Humor

Witty one-liners and sarcastic humor add a fun and enjoyable element (Image via Marvel Studios)

The humor in the franchise is an underrated element that adds a layer of levity to the films, making them more than just typical action movies. Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark, with his quick wit and sarcastic humor, is a perfect match for the franchise's tone, and the supporting cast's humor also adds to the overall experience.

This humor is often overshadowed by the franchise's more dramatic and action-packed moments, but the moments of comedic relief genuinely make the Iron Man films enormously enjoyable to watch.

5) Soundtrack

The franchise's soundtrack, composed by Ramin Djawadi and Brian Tyler, perfectly captures the tone (Image via Marvel Studios)

Music in the Iron Man franchise is an underrated aspect of the movie that is often overshadowed by action and special effects.

Composed by Ramin Djawadi and Brian Tyler, the soundtrack perfectly captures the tone of the films, from the rock and roll energy of the first Iron Man film to the more somber and emotional themes of Iron Man 3.

Music adds an extra layer of depth to the films, thereby creating an immersive experience for viewers, which makes the franchise all the more memorable.

6) Villains

From Obadiah Stane to the Mandarin, villains in the franchise provide a real challenge for Tony Stark (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most underrated aspects of the franchise is its villains. While they may not be as well-known as some of the other villains in the MCU, they are just as important.

Each villain, from the manipulative Obadiah Stane to the mysterious Mandarin, is well-developed and provides a real challenge for Tony Stark. They not only serve as a physical threat to the hero but also force him to confront his demons and flaws.

The dynamic between the villains and Tony Stark adds an extra layer of complexity to the story and makes the Iron Man films stand out from other superhero movies.

7) Action scenes

The franchise's action scenes are some of the best in the MCU, with iconic moments that fans remember (Image via Marvel Studios)

The franchise's action scenes are visually stunning, well-choreographed, and inventive.

In the final battle of Iron Man 3, Tony Stark uses dozens of his suits remotely to fight against the villainous Mandarin's army of Extremis-enhanced soldiers, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle that perfectly captures the superhero's innovative use of technology.

Similarly, in Iron Man, the thrilling escape from the terrorist base in his suit not only showcases the Iron Man suit's abilities but also sets the tone for the rest of the franchise by demonstrating how a character can use his intelligence and resourcefulness to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

8) Themes

The franchise explores important themes like the dangers of technology and the power of redemption (Image via Marvel Studios)

The themes explored in the franchise set it apart from other superhero films. The dangers of technology, such as the misuse of Stark Industries' weapons, and the responsibility that comes with great power are recurring motifs in the films. Moreover, the power of redemption is another prominent theme, as Tony Stark struggles to make amends for his past mistakes and become a better person.

Additionally, the importance of family, whether biological or chosen, is emphasized in the relationships between Tony, Pepper, and their extended family of friends and colleagues. These themes give the franchise depth and substance, elevating it beyond just a series of mindless action movies.

9) Visual effects

The stunning visual effects, from suit designs to cityscapes, are some of the best in the industry (Image via Marvel Studios)

The visual effects of the franchise are not only impressive but also integral to the story. The intricate designs of the various Iron Man suits, from the classic red and gold Mark III to the more advanced nanotech suit in Avengers: Infinity War, are a testament to the creativity and skill of the visual effects teams.

The explosions and action scenes are also expertly crafted, creating a sense of excitement and danger that draws audiences in. Additionally, the film's cityscapes are highly detailed and immersive, making viewers feel as if they are in the middle of the action.

10) The legacy

The impact of the Iron Man films on the MCU as a whole and the iconic character of Tony Stark has left a lasting legacy (Image via Marvel Studios)

Iron Man's legacy is undeniable, both within the MCU and beyond. The franchise's success paved the way for the establishment of the MCU, which has become a cultural phenomenon and changed the landscape of superhero movies.

Tony Stark's character has become an iconic figure, and his impact on the world of superhero movies cannot be overstated. Iron Man's popularity has also translated into other media, such as video games and comic books, ensuring that the character and his legacy continue to thrive for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes