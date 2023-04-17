Jonathan Majors' alleged assault casts doubt on his future as Kang the Conqueror; possible replacement on standby

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been shaken by allegations of assault against Jonathan Majors, who is set to play the villainous Kang the Conqueror in future MCU projects. Fans of the franchise eagerly anticipated Majors' performance as the iconic Marvel character, but now uncertainty looms over his future in the role.

While the allegations against Majors are yet to be thoroughly investigated, Marvel Studios may have already considered a contingency plan in case of his dismissal. There are rumors that British actor Damson Idris is being eyed as a potential replacement for the role of Kang the Conqueror.

As the situation develops, fans are now wondering what the future holds for one of the most anticipated additions to the MCU's growing roster of supervillains.

Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing Damson Idris as a potential replacement for Jonathan Majors

Is Damson Idris the Next Kang the Conqueror? Marvel Studios reportedly considering him as a replacement for Jonathan Majors (Image via Getty)

Recent rumors have surfaced suggesting that Marvel Studios might already have a contingency plan in place if Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), needs to be replaced.

During the Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Snieder revealed that Marvel Studios is reportedly seeking an actor similar to Damson Idris to fill the role of Kang the Conqueror if the need arises.

Smiso @directorsmiso Damson Idris as Kang The Conqueror Damson Idris as Kang The Conqueror https://t.co/5RC8dbMd0F

Idris, an up-and-coming name in Hollywood, has experience in both television and film and has recently been cast in Apple's untitled Formula-1 movie alongside Brad Pitt. Sneider mentioned Idris, saying:

"That he would be the kind of actor the studio is looking at if Jonathan Majors [gets] the boot as Kang."

Idris is best known for his work on the FX drama Snowfall and the Netflix sci-fi film Outside the Wire. If these rumors are true, it will be interesting to see how Idris fares as the time-traveling villain in the MCU, which has already established Kang as a formidable antagonist in its upcoming Phases 5 and 6.

Final thoughts

Jonathan Majors' future in the MCU: Uncertainty looms as Marvel Studios keeps plans under wraps amid allegations of assault (Image via Marvel Studios)

The allegations of assault against Jonathan Majors have created uncertainty about Kang the Conqueror's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although no action has been taken against him by any production company or franchise, the US Army's decision to halt his ad campaign has raised concerns.

The potential impact of the controversy on a major franchise like the MCU may have led the studio to have a contingency plan in place to ensure the continuity of its ideas and execution pertaining to the character.

The possibility of Majors' replacement with Damson Idris has been speculated by fans, especially with the second season of Loki set to air on Disney+ later this year. However, there is no official word from Marvel about Majors' future as Kang the Conqueror. As of now, it remains to be seen whether he will reprise his role or be replaced.

