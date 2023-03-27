5 actors who could play Kang after Jonathan Majors' arrest

The recent legal troubles of Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have raised questions about the character's future. With uncertainty surrounding Majors' potential departure from the franchise, fans are already discussing who could replace him in the iconic role.

Fortunately, Nathaniel Richards’ (Kang the Conqueror) character is versatile and has various versions, allowing an array of actors to step into the role and bring their unique take on the character. Hence, this article will explore five potential actors who could fill Kang’s shoes and bring their interpretation to the character should Majors depart from the MCU.

These actors, each with distinct backgrounds and acting styles, have what it takes to play the time-traveling villain and add a new layer to the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

Giancarlo Esposito, John David Washington, and 3 other actors who could play Kang after Jonathan Majors' arrest

1) Javier Bardem

The potential Kang Prime with a new look from the Multiverse (Image via Getty)

Javier Bardem's potential casting as Kang the Conqueror is an intriguing prospect for Marvel fans. Bardem's range as an actor makes him a versatile choice for the role, and his captivating presence could elevate Kang's character to new heights.

As a multiverse character, Nathaniel Richards' appearance can be different, and Bardem could embody an alternate universe version that becomes Kang Prime. Bardem's experience playing complex and menacing characters in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall has demonstrated his ability to bring depth to a role.

If given the opportunity, he could explore the character's motivations and add a layer of complexity to the character. It will be exciting to see how he brings his unique style and interpretation to the character and how his take on Nathaniel Richards could add to the evolving landscape of the MCU.

2) John David Washington

The rising star who could bring a fresh take to Nathaniel Richards (Image via Getty)

John David Washington is a rising star in Hollywood, and his impressive acting range and magnetic presence have garnered him critical acclaim. His experience in action films like Tenet has showcased his ability to perform complex stunts and fight scenes efficiently.

This makes him a strong contender for the role of Nathaniel Richards in the MCU. Washington's commanding screen presence and innate charm could make him an excellent choice to portray the time-traveling villain. His potential portrayal of Richards could add a new dimension to the character and make him a memorable antagonist for future Marvel projects.

Moreover, Washington's lineage adds to his allure as a potential candidate to play the time-traveling villain. As the son of legendary actor Denzel Washington, he comes from a family with a solid acting pedigree.

The experience and knowledge passed down through generations could prove invaluable in bringing Nathaniel Richards to life on the big screen. All in all, John David Washington's talent, experience, and lineage make him a top choice to fill the role of Kang and continue the character's legacy in the MCU.

3) Giancarlo Esposito

The seasoned actor who could play an older version of Nathaniel Richards (Image via Sony Pictures Television)

Giancarlo Esposito is a seasoned actor who has portrayed many iconic villains. He has proven his ability to play complex and menacing characters, from his performance as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad to his recent portrayal of Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

With his commanding presence and steely resolve, he could easily step into the shoes of an older Kang the Conqueror. Esposito's portrayal of Kang could bring a sense of gravitas and authority to the character, making him a formidable opponent for the heroes of the MCU.

As an older version of Nathaniel Richards, the actor could bring a different perspective to the character and provide insight into the complexities of time travel and the multiverse. With his acting range and talent, Esposito could add a unique twist to the character and make him a memorable addition to the MCU.

4) John Boyega

The charismatic performer who could add depth to Nathaniel Richards' character (Image via Universal Pictures)

John Boyega has established himself as a talented actor with a range of skills, making him a strong contender for the role of Kang. Having previously showcased his acting abilities in action-packed roles in the Star Wars trilogy, Boyega has proven that he can seamlessly transition between genres.

Additionally, his on-screen charisma and likability could provide a unique and fresh interpretation of Nathaniel Richards, especially if the character is portrayed with empathy and nuance.

With his impressive acting abilities, Boyega could bring a new energy and perspective to the character, offering a unique take on one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most iconic villains. Given his success in previous roles, Boyega's casting as Nathaniel Richards could bring new audiences to the franchise, adding another layer of excitement to the future of the MCU.

5) Lakeith Stanfield

The versatile actor who could bring a sense of unpredictability to Nathaniel Richards (Image via Disney)

Lakeith Stanfield has already showcased his acting skills through various roles, portraying each character with a unique style and personality. His experience delivering multifaceted characters with a natural intensity and unpredictability can make him a perfect fit for Kang.

With his range of acting skills, he could bring a fresh and thrilling take on the character, making Nathaniel Richards a menacing antagonist that the MCU has yet to see. Stanfield's ability to transform himself into different characters while maintaining an underlying sense of authenticity could elevate Kang to a new level.

Moreover, his charismatic presence on the screen and his unpredictable nature could bring an exciting new dimension to the character, making him a formidable villain. It remains to be seen who will eventually take up Kang's mantle, but with Lakeith Stanfield in the mix, the character's future looks very promising.

While Jonathan Majors' legal issues have cast a shadow over the future of Kang in the MCU, many actors could step in and make the role their own. Whether it's Bardem's gravitas, Boyega's likability, Esposito's menace, Washington's swagger, or Stanfield's unpredictability, there are plenty of options for Marvel to consider. Fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting announcements about who will take up the mantle of Nathaniel Richards in the coming years.

