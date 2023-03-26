What did Jonathan Majors do? Marvel actor arrested in New York over assault charges

Jonathan Majors was recently arrested on March 25 on charges of domestic violence. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, the victim was a 30-year-old female who claimed that she was assaulted. They also mentioned:

"Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Jonathan Majors had a dispute with his girlfriend

A news outlet reported that Majors and his girlfriend argued while on their way home from a bar in Brooklyn.

The dispute began when another woman texted Majors and his girlfriend, confronting him about the same. Majors was reportedly unhappy with her behavior, and he eventually grabbed her hand and slapped her.

A 911 call to the police at roughly 11:14 a.m. resulted in the arrest. Other possible charges in the category of strangulation, assault, and harassment are being considered.

Jonathan's representative, Carrie Gordon, also spoke to a few news outlets, claiming that he is innocent and that they are trying to sort everything out as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the NYPD revealed to The Associated Press that Majors is no longer in custody.

Release date for Jonathan Majors' Magazine Dreams confirmed

Jonathan Majors' Magazine Dreams will release in theatres this year (Image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Magazine Dreams, a new project of Jonathan Majors, will debut on December 8 this year. Searchlight Pictures verified the information, and the movie has already received a positive response at Sundance this year.

The film is written and directed by Elijah Bynum and is about Killian Maddox, portrayed by Majors, who tries to become a well-known face in the world of bodybuilding despite facing many hurdles, from dealing with feelings of alienation to anger issues, alongside taking care of his grandfather.

Jonathan Majors is popular for his performance as Kang the Conqueror

Jonathan is well known for his performance as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU franchise. The character made his debut in the Disney+ series Loki, which premiered in 2021, and he is rumored to return for the second season, scheduled to premiere sometime this year.

Meanwhile, he reprised his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released on February 17, 2023. Despite getting a mixed reaction from critics and audiences, the film has grossed around $465 million at the box office.

Majors played Damian "Diamond Dame" Anderson in Creed III, a sports drama film and the third installment in the Creed series. The Michael B. Jordan-directed movie has brought in almost $228 million at the box office.

