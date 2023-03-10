How old is Ronan Keating's son, Jack? All about his children as singer becomes a grandfather at 46

Ronan Keating's son Jack recently became the father of a son on Friday, March 10, 2023. He disclosed the news in an Instagram post that featured a black-and-white picture of himself holding the newborn in his hand. The caption stated:

"Welcome to the world my little."

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from his co-stars from Love Island. Jack Keating's father, Ronan, also commented on the post and wrote:

"Little cutie."

Ronan's wife, Storm, also posted a few heart emojis expressing her happiness over the newborn's arrival.

Jack was born to Ronan and his first wife, Yvonne Connolly, on March 15, 1999, which means he is currently 23 years old.

Ronan Keating is a father of five children

Ronan Keating has three children from his first marriage and two from his second (Image via Ricky Vigil/Getty Images)

Although Ronan Keating has gained recognition as a popular face in the music industry, his personal life has also been in the spotlight as he is a father of five children.

Ronan first tied the knot with model and television personality Yvonne Connolly in 1998, after which they became the parents of three children. As mentioned earlier, Jack was born in 1999, followed by Marie in 2001 and Ali in 2005. However, the duo separated in 2015 after Ronan's affair with dancer Francine Cornell was discovered.

Ronan then married Storm Uechtritz in August 2015, and they welcomed their first son, Cooper Archer Keating, who was born in 2017. Two years later, the couple were expecting another child, and their daughter Coco Knox Keating was born the following year.

Ronan frequently shares posts featuring his children on social media. Although detailed information about the kids' personal and professional lives is unavailable, Jack is known for his appearance on Love Island. However, there have been rumors that his sister Marie will soon appear on the show. Addressing the rumors on Good Morning Britain, Ronan said:

"Yeah I don't know how I feel about that one. I wouldn't be able to watch. All my kids they're all busy doing different things, I haven't heard anything myself at the moment."

Ronan Keating released his first album in 2000

Ronan Keating released his first album, Ronan, in 2000, which reached the first spot on the UK Albums alongside other charts such as Australian Albums, Belgian Albums, German Albums, New Zealand Albums, and others.

This was followed by Destination in 2002, which was also trending on different charts. He continued to release more albums like Turn It On, Bring You Home, Songs for My Mother, Winter Songs, Duet, When Roman Met Burt, Time of My Life, Twenty, Twenty, and more.

So far, the musician has released four live albums, alongside a compilation album titled 10 Years of Hits in 2004. He is known for his several hit singles, including When You Say Nothing at All, The Way You Make Me Feel, I Love It When We Do, The Long Goodbye, Lost for Words, This Is Your Song, Believe Again, among others.

The 46-year-old musician has also been featured in the drama series Love Child alongside films like Goddess, Postman Pat: The Movie, Another Mother's Son, and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

