Who is Sofie Nyvang? All about the Danish model spotted with Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson was recently spotted hanging out with model Sofie Nyvang in Los Angeles. In addition to wearing a T-shirt of the same color, the pair were seen sharing a cup of coffee.

Tomlinson donned a black Sabbath T-Shirt with khaki pants, white sneakers, and black sunglasses. Nyvang wore a Metallica T-shirt with black jeans and a leather jacket and completed the look with a silver chain necklace.

bee @browhyuasking okay my stalker-ish skills helped me find her. Sofie Nyvang ( June 26, 2000) okay my stalker-ish skills helped me find her. Sofie Nyvang ( June 26, 2000) https://t.co/Ftmn8X5uiC

Tomlinson and Nyvang were spotted having conversations with each other throughout the day while smiling and enjoying their drinks.

Sofie Nyvang is a popular model and social media star

Sofie Nyvang was raised in Copenhagen, Denmark, and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, according to her TikTok bio. Her Facebook profile lists July 2001 as her birth date.

Sofie’s Instagram profile states that she went to Niels Brock International High School in 2016. In September 2020, she enrolled at the Copenhagen Business School. She has studied Business Administration and Service Management and has pursued a successful career as a model.

The Siren Agency in Los Angeles is in charge of representing Sofie. Her favorite football club is Liverpool.

She has been active on Instagram with around 36,400 followers, and her posts mostly feature her in outdoor locations and with her friends. She is active on Facebook as well, though it's possible that she hasn't used it in a while given that the most recent post was posted in 2020.

Louis Tomlinson separated from his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, in 2022

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder separated in 2022 (Image via Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Eleanor Calder and Louis Tomlinson were romantically linked in 2011, and despite their breakup four years later, they reconciled in 2017. Tomlinson was also planning to marry Calder, and in an interview in 2020, he said that he knew Calder before the release of What Makes You Beautiful. He added:

“As I’ve got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we’ve seen it for what it is.”

Speaking about the possibility of marriage, Tomlinson said that it would happen and that he plans to have a lot of kids. The Faith in the Future world tour, which took place in 2022 and required Tomlinson to devote more time to his work, reportedly harmed the couple's relationship.

He was previously in a relationship with Briana Jungwirth and Danielle Campbell. Louis and Briana also became the parents of a son in January 2016.

Louis Tomlinson is well-known as a member of One Direction and has also pursued a successful solo career with albums like Walls and Faith in the Future alongside singles like Back to You, Miss You, Kill My Mind, We Made It, Walls, Bigger Than Me and more.

