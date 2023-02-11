Fact Check: Were Benicio Del Toro and Kimberly Stewart married? Relationship explored as duo pose with daughter

Television personality and model Kimberly Stewart recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her family. She shared a picture that was clicked at Casa Galguera in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It featured her father Rod Stewart, actor Benicio del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah.

Stewart was seen in a black and pink outfit, which she paired with heels. She posed alongside Del Toro, who wore a plaid button-down shirt with a blazer, black pants, a baseball cap, and black sneakers.

Delilah was seen in a metallic gold skirt, a sweatshirt with white stars, and slippers. Rod was spotted in a white collared shirt and white blazer, which he wore with black pants and mules.

Kimberly and Benicio are parents to Delilah, and although they were romantically linked for some time, they never tied the knot.

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro’s relationship

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro were romantically linked for some time in 2010 (Images via Steve Granitz and Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

According to a report by Nicki Swift, Kimberly Stewart and Benicio de Toro first met back in 2010 at Chateau Marmont and their friendship slowly developed into a romantic relationship. This is when they decided to start a family. When Stewart became pregnant in 2011, Benicio de Toro admitted that he was the father of the child.

Del Toro’s spokesperson clarified that he and Stewart did not have a romantic relationship. While speaking to Reuters, the spokesperson said that they were not a couple but were eagerly awaiting the birth of their child.

Toro’s publicist said at the time:

"Kimberly is pregnant. Benicio is the father and is very supportive. Although they are not a couple, they are looking forward to the arrival of the baby."

Following the birth of Delilah, an insider told People that Stewart and del Toro had been linked to each other for a long time. The insider added that it was an on-and-off relationship.

While speaking to Closer, another insider reportedly said:

“Kim was hoping they’d live happily ever after. Kim knew Benicio just considered her a fling. Then when she ended up pregnant, Benicio said he wouldn’t marry her and didn’t want a relationship – but he’d support the baby.”

Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro’s personal lives explored

Kimberly Stewart was reportedly dating film producer Jesse Shapira and they were spotted together on multiple occasions. According to E! News, she was romantically linked to Harry Styles in 2013. However, Stewart never confirmed the reports.

However, Benicio del Toro never revealed much about his personal life. He has clarified on several occasions that he prefers to remain a bachelor.

Stewart is known for her appearances in films like Homecoming and Lost Lake and has featured in TV shows like Going to California, Undeclared, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and more.

Del Toro is also an actor and has appeared in films like Fearless, Traffic, 21 Grams, Guardians of the Galaxy, and others. He has also played important roles in TV shows like Ohara, Fallen Angels, What If…?, and more.

Poll : 0 votes