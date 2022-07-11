How old is Kate Mara? Fantastic Four actress reveals she is pregnant, set to welcome second child with Jamie Bell

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are ready to welcome their second child. Mara revealed the news via social media on July 10, sharing a picture of herself and Bell holding hands with the caption:

“There are three of us in this pic.”

Mara was seen in a short pink dress with silver embellishments, while Bell wore a black suit.

About Kate Mara: Age, career, and more

Born on January 27, 1983, Kate Mara is 39 years old. She made her debut with the NBC legal drama Law & Order in 1997, followed by Madigan Men, Ed, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She then appeared in two other series, Everwood and Nip/Tuck.

Mara has featured in films like Cold Case, Boston Public, CSI: Miami, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She had a recurring role in WB’s Jack & Bobby in 2005 and played important roles in Entourage and American Horror Story. She portrayed Zoe Barnes in House of Cards in 2012.

Kate Mara has appeared in many films and TV series (Image via Kirk McKoy/Getty Images)

Kate made her film debut with Random Hearts in 1999 as Jessica Chandler. She continued to appear in films like Joe the King, Tadpole, Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, and more. Her performance in Brokeback Mountain was praised by everyone in 2005.

Mara played Summer Jones on Zoom and Annie Cantrell on We Are Marshall. She appeared in the 2007 comedy film Full of It and the thriller, Shooter. She then portrayed Abby in the 2008 psychological thriller Transsiberian and the role of Kay Matheson in the 2008 historical adventure and comedy film Stone of Destiny.

She continued to appear in films like The Open Road, Peep World, Iron Man 2, 127 Hours, Ironclad, and more. She was cast as Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot in 2015, followed by The Martian, Megan Leavey, and My Days of Mercy.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell’s relationship timeline

Kate Mara started dating Jamie Bell in 2015. The duo worked together on the Fantastic Four reboot, where Bell played the role of Ben Grimm. They got engaged in January 2017 and announced their marriage in July 2017.

Mara is the stepmother of Bell’s son from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood. The couple welcomed their daughter in May 2019, whose name remains unknown. Mara posted a picture of her child’s feet at the time.

Before her daughter’s birth, Mara appeared on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast and stated that she suffered a miscarriage as she had a blighted ovum, which occurs when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not develop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far