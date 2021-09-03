Billions Season 5: When will episode 8 air? What to expect when the series returns

Fan favorites Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis return on screen to Showtime’s Billions this Sunday, September 5 at 9.00pm ET/PT. The legal drama will arrive with five new episodes.

With the appearance of new billionaire Mike Prince at Axe Capital, the fight between Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod is more contentious than ever.

Negronis + Billions = my favorite way to spend Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ExGWz3KIHY — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) August 31, 2021

The show focuses on the conflict between Giamatti, who plays a U.S. Attorney and hedge fund king Damian Lewis, who plays Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

Here's what to expect when the two meet again in season five of Billions.

What to expect when Billions returns

Showtime boss Gary Levine guarantees that it will be worth the year-long wait. The show has been on delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deadline mentions his sentiments from a recent Showtime premium TCA session.

“We did make a few adjustments in shooting the last five episodes post-pandemic to allow for shooting in a pandemic,” he said. “Story-wise, we stayed true to the original plan. Having seen those five episodes, they come back just shot out of a cannon and you are immediately thrown back into the story — no need to review the earlier episodes.”

Gary also revealed that season six of Billions will return in January. He also revealed that episodes have already been filmed for that season.

The series will also feature a group of other talented actors. These actors include the following: David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo, best known from the Ben Stiller Show, The Larry Sanders Show and SNL, will guest star on Billions as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

Careful. Sharks bite back. 3 days! pic.twitter.com/Yzp8BYwJHp — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) September 2, 2021

Make sure to tune in to the return of the legal drama Billions, this Sunday on Showtime.

