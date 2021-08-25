What role did Tyron Woodley play in Straight Outta Compton?

Tyron Woodley played the role of Da Lench Mob's Terry 'T-Bone' Gray in Straight Outta Compton. Combat sports professionals on the big screen are not entirely unheard of; however, rarely do fighters feature in critically acclaimed films such as the NWA biopic.

The film chronicled the rise of one of the biggest hip-hop crews in the business. Hailing from the streets of Compton, California, the NWA became one of the most notorious and polarizing hip-hop crews in history.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film featured Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jason Mitchell, and Corey Hawkins in the lead roles. The film hit theaters back in August 2015.

When Tyron Woodley described his on-set experience

Describing his experience of filming as "crazy," Tyron Woodley opened up about his encounters with big dogs in the cinema and hip-hop industry. While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tyron Woodley offered fans some insight into Hollywood as he witnessed it.

"It was kind of crazy. I'm sitting on set and Ice Cube's coming up and talking to me, asking me [questions]. There were a couple scenes where it was just me and the two lead actors, so it was really like a super intimate set. And to see Ice Cube walk on set and whisper into his son's ear, kind of get him into character, say, 'Hey, at this point I was going through this and I was feeling like this.' It was crazy," Tyron Woodley explained.

Apart from his stint in Straight Outta Compton, Tyron Woodley has starred in several films. Olympus Has Fallen and Cut Throat City are some of the films in which he has played roles.

In addition to movies, Tyron Woodley has also starred in several TV shows, including Hawaii Five-0 and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In fact, he has even crossed borders to star in the Bollywood film Sultan.

Should Tyron Woodley ever feel the need to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, we reckon he won't have trouble finding employment in Hollywood.

Tyron Woodley is now set to face Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 9. 'The Chosen One' will reportedly make the biggest payday of his career.

