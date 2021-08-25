How much is Tyron Woodley getting paid to fight Jake Paul?

Although an official fight purse hasn't been announced yet, Tyron Woodley is estimated to make over $1 million for his fight against Jake Paul.

As their fight inches closer, anticipation is rising. The contest will be a huge deal for the fans, but it'll be all the more special for former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. He is set to earn his first-ever multi-million dollar paycheck.

Tyron Woodley's manager, Malki Kawa, spoke about his purse in an interview with MMA Fighting. Malki gushed over the fact that he was able to close the deal, as it was one of the best he had ever done.

"He [Tyron Woodley] is getting paid really well... He's getting a large base number and a cut of the pay-per-view globally, he's participating in a lot of different things. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it's a really nice payday."

The "extra stuff" Kawa mentioned would push Woodley's paycheck even higher above the guaranteed base pay of $1 million. 'The Chosen One' is also set to earn money from pay-per-view shares, making this the biggest paycheck of his career.

His opponent's purse is set to be higher as well. Jake Paul reportedly earned $690,000 for his fight against Ben Askren. That figure is expected to rise as Kawa revealed that 'The Problem Child' would make the lion's share of the money this time around.

"We just got to a point where we felt comfortable with it and Jake is probably making the lion's share of the money, which he is, but nonetheless, it's a really good payday for him."

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul: The tale of the tape

After a relatively short back and forth on Twitter, Woodley vs. Paul started taking shape. 'The Problem Child' was coming off a win against former MMA great Ben Askren, and Woodley was going to be next on his list.

However, 'The Chosen One' is not just a regular MMA fighter. The former welterweight champion has had highlight-reel knockouts and violent wins throughout his career. Despite his recent streak failing to flatter, Tyron Woodley remains an extremely dangerous opponent.

