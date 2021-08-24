5 incidents that have led to Jake Paul fighting Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's much-anticipated boxing match is finally upon us. A former UFC champion will take on an undefeated boxer who rose to fame on YouTube.

It seems a bizarre pairing, but then again Jake Paul has been nothing but impressive in the boxing ring so far, whilst Tyron Woodey is currently riding a four-fight losing streak in MMA.

In the following list, we will detail five incidents and reasons that have led to this intriguing matchup between a former MMA champion and a YouTuber has come about.

#5. Jake Paul's trash talk on social media

One of the reasons Jake Paul has become such a big draw in combat sports in his social media presence. Paul has shown a complete willingness to interact with anyone and everyone in the combat sports sphere.

He has specifically targeted Woodley, but has also taken shots at many integral figures in the MMA community. This no doubt served as some level of motivation for Woodley to agree to the fight.

But more importantly, they served as an excellent method of promoting the fight, with each controversial post by Paul gaining huge social media traction.

