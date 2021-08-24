"They're bringing a lot to the boxing game" - Tommy Fury's father lauds Jake Paul and YouTubers ahead of fight against Tyron Woodley

In a surprising turn of events, the legendary John Fury has heaped praise on YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In an interaction with BT Sport, Fury praised Paul and his fellow YouTubers for introducing a new audience to the sport of boxing.

Ahead of Jake Paul's upcoming clash against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Fury seems to have had a change of heart about 'The Problem Child'.

According to Fury, Jake Paul seems to have the Midas touch at the moment. Everything he does seems to entertain people and it's good for the sport, claims John Fury.

"They're bringing a lot to the boxing game, aren't they? New audiences, new eyes. Everything Jake Paul's doing at the minute is bringing a lot of entertainment to people's living rooms," said Fury.

Check out John Fury's interview below:

A couple of months ago, John Fury claimed Jake Paul was a 'terrible fighter' and that his son Tommy would 'murder' him in a potential fight inside the squared circle.

Speaking to IFL TV, Fury stated the following:

"This kid [Tommy] would murder Jake Paul. He'd be on a life sentence, he'd have a murder charge if he fights Jake Paul."

Tyron Woodley wants to make Jake Paul quit boxing after upcoming clash

Jorge Masvidal predicted that Tyron Woodley will knock Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is yet to have a professional boxing match under his belt but he's still being regarded as the most difficult opponent Jake Paul has ever faced.

Woodley has held the 170-pound UFC title in the past and has knockout victories under his belt. He is an accomplished striker by all means and wants to conquer the world of boxing next, starting with Jake Paul on August 29.

During an interaction with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Woodley revealed what he intends to do to Jake Paul in their much-anticipated showdown.

“I’m here to f*cking take over. And you’re going to see Jake Paul get hurt in a way you’d never imagine. He may not want to do this again after this,” said Woodley.

.@TWooodley tells @arielhelwani he's doing more than just representing MMA against Jake Paul next week:



"I'm representing the OGs, for real. … The real people that really stand for something."



Watch #theMMAhour live:

