3 reasons why MMA fans should like Jake Paul

Jake Paul is undeniably the single biggest villain in the eyes of MMA fans. Known for his larger-than-life personality, mastery of internet trolling, and perfect boxing record against non-boxers, 'The Problem Child' has truly emerged as one of the most prominent names in combat sports over the past few years.

Everything about Paul makes hardcore MMA fans squirm and cringe – the way he looks, the way he speaks, and the way he carries himself – everything. It's no secret that most fight enthusiasts tune in to his fights, expecting him to finally get his comeuppance.

But over the past several months, Paul has proven that beneath the cocky, smack-talking, controversy-magnet facade that he puts on for the cameras, lies a genuine person. If you're still of the belief that Paul is the most despicable figure in combat sports, below are three reasons that might change your mind.

#3. Jake Paul gets retired UFC fighters paid

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Jake Paul's formula for success is smart and effective. Pick an undersized, wrestling-based MMA fighter at the tail end of their career and beat the living hell out of them inside the boxing ring.

Paul has been successful in luring MMA veterans to step into the squared circle with him, even when the odds are stacked against them. Paul made Ben Askren risk his reputation against him, and not long after, Tyron Woodley followed suit.

Why do these retired fighters entertain the thought of boxing Paul in the first place? The first reason has to be pride. Former MMA world champions like Askren and Woodley don't believe a YouTube celebrity like Paul could give them trouble in any combat scenario.

But mostly, it's all about the money. Celebrity boxers like Jake and Logan Paul allow ex-cage fighters to earn more than they would in their prime. Both Askren and Woodley have claimed that the compensation for fighting Paul is way greater than any payday they've received from the UFC.

So if you're getting tired of the Paul brothers boxing circus, blame MMA promoters like Dana White for underpaying fighters. Which brings us to our next point...

#2. Jake Paul is not wrong about Dana White

Jake Paul (left) and Dana White (right)

Jake Paul has been one of the most outspoken athletes when it comes to criticizing UFC president Dana White. Many, including Paul, believe that the head honcho of all MMA promoters has been grossly underpaying his athletes.

The former Disney teen actor has taken every opportunity to go after White – from interviews, to social media posts, to even paying for a UFC fighter's training camp out of spite.

Does Paul do it out of the goodness of his own heart? It's highly doubtful. For Paul, picking a fight with White is a great strategy to boost his clout and to rehabilitate his public image.

However, everything Paul said about White and the UFC's business model is true. Paul was telling the truth when he said that the UFC isn't giving its fighters a fair share of the revenue. He is not lying when he said that UFC fighters are the most underpaid professional athletes in the United States.

Ulterior motives aside, Paul's comments raise awareness regarding the issue of fighter pay, for better or for worse.

#1. Jake Paul challenges himself

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Press Conference

Love him or hate him, it appears that Jake Paul is here to stay for the years to come. While 'The Problem Child' gets zero respect – and rightfully so – for defeating the likes of YouTuber AnEsonGib and retired NBA guard Nate Robinson, he does deserve credit for performing tremendously well against Ben Askren.

Granted, the odds are in favor of Paul against the former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder. On paper, Askren stood no chance against Paul when his fighting style, size, age and injury history were taken into consideration.

But Paul is not one to rest on his laurels. For his next fight, he took a huge step up in terms of level of competition when he agreed to fight Tyron Woodley.

Though Woodley isn't exactly a world-beater at this stage of his career, he definitely presents a challenge that Paul hadn't had to deal with in his previous fights. The former UFC welterweight champ has knockout power that always poses a threat at any given point in the fight.

Jake Paul is confident that he'll do to Woodley what he did to his close friend Askren. Regardless of what you think of Paul and his accomplishments in the ring, a win over Woodley is definitely nothing to be scoffed at.

