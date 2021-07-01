Struggling UFC fighter Sarah Alpar reacts to Jake Paul donating $5,000 to her GoFundMe page

Jake Paul is often the subject of considerable dislike from the MMA community due to the YouTuber's brash and outspoken personality.

However, a recent act of kindness towards UFC fighter Sarah Alpar has helped begin to sway combat sports fans' opinion of him.

Alpar recently revealed that she would be making a GoFundMe page that would allow people to make donations that would go towards her gym fees, training equipment and food.

Many people have donated money, most notably someone by the name of Lisa Ferguson who donated $25,000.

However, of all the people who might donate, Jake Paul was likely not high on Alpar's expectations. But the social media influencer did step up and donate $5,000. Alpar was clearly blown away by the positive response, posting:

"How did I deserve this graciousness?"

As can be seen in the image above, Alpar was responding to a post made by Paul on Twitter, where he stated it was his honor and privilege to help in any way he could.

Paul also used the situation to take a shot at Dana White, stating that rookie NBA players would never have to start a GoFundMe page, implying that White is not sufficiently paying his fighters. The full post went as follows:

"SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution. It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can."

Jake Paul's transition to combat sports

Up until 2020, Jake Paul was primarily known for being a content creator on YouTube. He and his older brother Logan have huge followings, which they have brought over to combat sports.

Jake Paul made his pro boxing debut in January of 2020. His opponent was a fellow YouTuber by the name of AnEsonGib. Paul looked impressive and picked up an early TKO finish.

He went on to fight former NBA player Nate Robinson in November of the same year. Once again the fight went in Paul's favor as he knocked out Robinson in the second round.

In April 2021, Paul fought his first opponent with combat sports experience, former UFC, Bellator and ONE Championship fighter Ben Askren. Paul shocked many fans by leaving Askren out cold on the canvas in the first round. He will now fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.

