It can't get worse than that' - Sarah Alpar reveals the story behind her debut loss

Sarah Alpar was scheduled to take on Lupita Godinez in a bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 27. Unfortunately, Alpar was pulled from the card after visa issues prevented the fight from happening.

Prior to the canceled matchup, Alpar spoke to John Hyon Ko for Sportskeeda and weighed in on a wide range of topics.

Sarah Alpar spoke about her UFC debut against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Vegas 11 and the events that led to the beating she took from the Australian.

According to the 29 year old, factors like an empty arena, her experienced foe and lack of warm-up had significantly impacted her performance. Sarah Alpar told John Hyon Ko -

"I went out there and it was my debut. And what I have always watched in the UFC, you know all, the crowds and during the pandemic there wasn't that. And I was going against an experienced fighter who had been inside the cage multiple times. It was just one thing after another. You can imagine going out there with no sweat on you. It's like you are going in for a sprint. And then the nerves and everything was just against me for that fight. But it is what it is. Now I know, well, it can't get worse than that. You know, the second one's gotta be better."

Sarah Alpar was also bothered by a drug test

Sarah Alpar made her promotional debut riding a three-fight winning streak from Dana White's Contender series.

Alpar further opened up on the circumstances leading up to her third-round TKO loss against UFC veteran Jessica-Rose Clark. Talking about a rather unusual experience, Sarah Alpar further told Sportskeeda -

"The commissioner wanted me to pee in a cup for a drug test and when I saw them come to test me...I mean it takes like an hour, I don't know, the whole situation is weird. I don't like peeing in front of people. It's just awkward, it's weird, I'm an awkward person. So, that took a lot of time away from me, to get my warm up running, get this and then there's like 'knockout, knockout, knockout!'"