Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar in the works for UFC September event

Jessica-Rose Clark all set for an octagon return on UFC event on September 26

Jessica-Rose Clark will lock horns against Sarah Alpar at the event

UFC Fight Night: Werdum v Tybura

Jessica-Rose Clark will return to the octagon for her fifth fight in the octagon on the September 26th event. The news was first broken by MMA Fighting. Jessica-Rose Clark had been giving hints about a potential return to the octagon with posts on social media accounts. One of the latest ones read, "There’s soooo many good things about to happen! I can’t wait to share the news with you all."

There’s soooo many good things about to happen! I can’t wait to share the news with you all ❤️

🦖🏴‍☠️💔#LilThiccc pic.twitter.com/M6ZzQwmluV — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) July 8, 2020

Jessica-Rose Clark will enter the octagon on a very low of a two-fight losing streak and having not won a fight since January 2018, which was over two years ago. Rose started her UFC journey with not many expectations but did manage to do a decent job in gaining fan attention.

Important fight for Jessica-Rose Clark

Jessica Rose-Clark secured two massive wins in her first two fights, first coming in the co-main event debut of hers against Bec Rawlings. The second coming against UFC superstar, Paige VanZant. However, she then lost a unanimous decision to future title challenger, Jessica Eye, after which she decided to move up to the bantamweight division. Jessica-Rose Clark then took on Pannie Kianzad where she lost via unanimous decision.

Sarah Alpar seems to be the perfect match up for Jessica-Rose Clark. The former came in the limelight of UFC fans after securing a big win at Dana White Tuesday Night Contenders, where she had defeated Shanna Young. She with her that win improved her record to 9-4 and extended her win streak to 3-0.

If Sarah Alpar hopes to achieve any kind of relevance in the women's bantamweight division this win will be an important one for him to move in the division. Rose has some name value in the division and thus a win over her for Sarah Alpar would mean a lot. If Jessica-Rose Clark wants to remain amongst the relevant fighters of the division she needs to win.