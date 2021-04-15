Dark clouds loom over Tokyo Olympics as 4th COVID-19 wave engulfs Japan's capital city

With just 100 days left for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the quadrennial event might get postponed once again as a fourth wave of the COVID-19 virus has engulfed the Japanese capital.

Massive speculation surfaced following comments from Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai. According to the JHU CSSE COVID-19 data, Japan has registered more than 5,17,000 cases, with Tokyo alone accounting for more than 1,27,000 cases. Out of the total 9,520 total, Tokyo has 1,818 casualties alone.

“If it seems impossible to do it anymore, then we have to stop, decisively,” Nikai was quoted as saying to broadcaster TBS. “Cancellation is ‘of course’ an option. If the Olympics were to spread infection, then what are the Olympics for?” Toshihiro Nikai said.

The Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 will be held from 23 July until 8 August 2021.



More information here: https://t.co/ST25uXKglE pic.twitter.com/sQo1TIcH5O — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, a Japanese western city canceled the Tokyo Olympics torch relay on Wednesday over rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. The Olympic organizing committee had earlier announced that no foreign spectators will be allowed for the Games.

“We will cancel the torch relay in Matsuyama city. We will hold the celebration for the arrival of the flame in a way that will not involve ordinary spectators. Emergency medical services in the region are ‘under extreme pressure’ as Covid-19 cases rise,” Tokihiro Nakamura, governor of Ehime prefecture, added.

The Tokyo Olympics, which was scheduled to happen in 2020, was postponed for a year due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Top experts call for cancelletion of Tokyo Olympics

"Canceling Olympics" was trending on Twitter on Thursday. Meanwhile, neither of IOC, Japan’s National Olympic Committee nor the Tokyo government were immediately available for comment.

Advertisement

Shigeru Omi, Japan’s top medical officer, has reiterated the face that the pandemic has entered its fourth wave in the country, while Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura called for the Olympics to be postponed.

Japanese Communist Party lawmaker Akira Koike has also called for the cancelation of the Olympics and urged the decision to be taken quickly. He also reacted to Nikai’s comments on Twitter, stating staging the event is already impossible.