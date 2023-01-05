Is Tony Patrico married? Personal life explored amid firing over inappropriate DM scandal

Popular radio host Tony Patrico has exited the radio station KPNT 105.7 FM, following the accusations against him about sending s*xually explicit messages on social media. Pictures of Patrico asking women for their explicit photos on social media were posted by two accounts on Facebook and Twitter. The news was disclosed on the station’s official Twitter account, which stated,

“Tony Patrico is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of The Rizzuto Show. The show returns as scheduled tomorrow at 6 a.m.”

Another host, Scott Rizzuto, also addressed the news and stated that he is not in a condition to disclose anything else about Patrico’s exit. He mentioned on air that everyone is in shock and the last few days have been difficult for all of them. He continued,

“We’re sad, we’re devastated. We have spoken with Tony. He is our friend. But this is really hard. Again, speaking for all of us here on the show, we have nothing but compassion and empathy for everyone involved in the situation.”

Patrico remained off-air for some time and an announcement regarding his absence was made 30 minutes later.

Tony Patrico has been hosting The Rizzuto Show since 2014

Born on September 12, 1985, Tony Patrico’s real name is Anthony J Patrico. He is well-known for his appearances on radio shows.

He joined 105.7 The Point as the host of The Rizzuto Show in 2014. Tony was also joined by Scott Rizzuto, Moon Valjean, King Scott, and Jeff Burton as co-hosts. All these years, Tony and his colleagues had discussions on different topics on the show.

Although detailed information about his educational background is not available, he first enrolled at St. Louis-based Christian Brothers College High School. He then joined Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

He is married and is the father of three children, although his wife’s identity has not yet been disclosed. He frequently posts pictures with his family on social media and the last was back on December 3, 2022.

Tony Patrico asked for explicit photos from his female fans

The incident happened last month when two social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter shared pictures of Patrico sending inappropriate messages to women asking for their explicit photos.

When his requests were rejected, Patrico replied by saying that he was just joking and he even asked a few to not reveal their conversations to anyone. A few screenshots hinted that Patrico was seemingly talking to members of Team Rizz, who were tasked with promoting his radio show.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the conversations took place between 2017 and 2022. The screenshots were shared by thousands of people and a few women claimed in the comments section that the accusations were true. One of the comments stated,

“I was an intern at another station in the same office and he would always make comments and ask me for inappropriate things via snap. I felt so bad for his wife.”

Patrico has refused to speak on the controversy and has asked the radio station to respond on his behalf.

