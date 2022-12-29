What is Dan Soder's age? All about Katie Nolan's fiancé as former ESPN host announces engagement 

Popular sports television host Katie Nolan recently got engaged to comedian Dan Soder.

Nolan confirmed the news during her appearance on The GoJo Show on December 23. She subtly flaunted her engagement ring when host Mike Golic Jr. asked her if they could "talk about the thing".

While Nolan confirmed the news of her engagement, she has not revealed her marriage plans yet.

Dan Soder also had a successful career as an actor

Dan Soder, 39, has been featured in various TV shows like Opie and Anthony, The Half Hour, The Anthony Cumia Show, Garbage Time with Katie Nolan, and more. He is mostly known for his appearance on Opie with Jim Norton.

The comedian also launched a radio talk show called The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson in July 2015. The show initially aired on the Comedy Central Radio channel of SiriusXM, but since last year, it has been airing on the radio station Faction Talk.

Dan was also a part of Inside Amy Schumer. His comedy special, Not Special, was released in May 2016. His stand-up was also included in the Netflix comedy series, The Standups, in 2017.

He played a minor role in the 2015 romantic comedy movie Trainwreck and portrayed Randall in the 2019 comedy film, Drunk Parents. Soder also appeared as Dudley Mafee in the Showtime drama series, Billions, and has been featured in two more shows – Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and Robot Chicken.

The Hartford, Connecticut native finished his graduation in journalism and political science in 2005 from the University of Arizona, where he also developed an interest in stand-up comedy.

Katie Nolan and Dan Soder have been dating since 2020

Katie Nolan and Dan Soder have been romantically linked since 2020 (Images via Taylor Ballantyne and Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Page Six reported in 2020 that Katie Nolan and Dan Soder were dating as the latter would frequently appear on the former's shows. According to DailyMail, the duo had been good friends for some time, which eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

The duo became close friends following Soder’s continuous appearance on Garbage Time with Katie Nolan. Nolan also posted a picture with Soder in 2017 on social media, and he was also heard on her sports podcast a few times.

While rumors that the two were dating went viral at the time, the pair chose not to comment.

While speaking to Kevin Clancy last year, Soder said that it is hard to keep things private and this is one reason why most celebrities prefer a lowkey engagement. Soder stated that people are more interested in a celebrity’s personal life instead of their professional life.

Nolan gained recognition over the years as a commentator on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+. She also hosted NFL Films Presents in 2016 and has been featured in the Comedy Central series, Drunk History.

