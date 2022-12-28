Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler relationship expired as couple announce divorce after 25 years of marriage

Singer Kim Wilde and actor Hal Fowler are getting separated after being married for around 25 years. The duo disclosed the news on social media, stating that they separated in terms of an agreement in 2021 and are now divorced.

The statement continued:

"No third party is involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives. No further comment or statements will be made."

Kim and Hal tied the knot in September 1996. They welcomed their first child, Harry, in January 1998 and their second child, Rose, in January 2000.

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler were married since 1996

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler exchanged vows in 1996 (Image via Michael Stephens/Getty Images)

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler tied the knot in September 1996 and appeared together in a play called Tommy.

According to Wilde Life, they were in a relationship for two months before they got engaged. Hal paid £1,000 for a private jet and the duo traveled to Calasis where Fowler proposed to Wilde.

Following the proposal, the pair looked to find an engagement ring. Kim called her sister Roxanne to share the news with her parents. Speaking about her love for Fowler, Wilde said that she is feeling happy and relaxed after many years.

Kim Wilde also stated that she was not planning to get married so soon and would prefer to be unmarried without any children at the age of 80 than be with the wrong person.

Hal Fowler is a popular actor. He was also a member of the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and the Oxford Youth Orchestra. He has appeared in various plays like Aspects of Love, Carousel, Les Miserables, Martin Guerre and The Who's Tommy.

Kim Wilde was romantically linked to musician Gary Barnacle for a brief period and was then in a relationship for two years with the drummer for Johnny Hates Jazz, Calvin Hays. Wilde was also in a relationship with student Rupert Kenyon for a year.

The 62-year-old is well-known for her singles. She released her first song, Kids in America, in 1981 followed by more singles like Chequered Love, You Came, Never Trust a Stranger and more.

Kim Wilde on taking a break from the music industry

A few years back, Wilde took a break from the music industry to live a private life with her husband and their kids. The singer, who recently made an appearance on the Greatest Hits tour, once stated that her single Kids In America was the reason why she became so popular.

Kim was happy with the response she received during her performance on the tour. She mentioned in an interview that she was not expecting any audience, considering her age. She expressed her happiness towards her fans since they still love her despite the fact that she has aged.

While speaking to The Mirror, she said that she loves to sing her hit songs and also addressed the break she took from music, saying that she was tired from her work as a pop star and needed some rest.

Poll : 0 votes