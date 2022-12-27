Who did Stephen Greif play in EastEnders and The Crown? British actor dies aged 78

Well known actor Stephen Greif passed away on December 23 at the age of 78. He rose to fame after he played the role of Brian Lassiter in the popular BBC soap opera, EastEnders, and Sir Bernard Weatherill, Speaker of the House of Commons in the Netflix historical drama series, The Crown.

Michelle Braidman Associates disclosed the sad news on social media by posting a picture of him and writing that his career included different roles on both the screen and the stage. They said:

"We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x"

Mark Donovan @markydonovan #RIP Stephen Greif. A superb actor with a velvety dark voice, he excelled as villains as diverse as Harry Fenning in Citizen Smith and Travis in B7. I was lucky enough to play opposite him in Judge Dredd - he simply sparkled at the mic and in the Green Room between scenes. #RIP Stephen Greif. A superb actor with a velvety dark voice, he excelled as villains as diverse as Harry Fenning in Citizen Smith and Travis in B7. I was lucky enough to play opposite him in Judge Dredd - he simply sparkled at the mic and in the Green Room between scenes. 😔 https://t.co/DcttE0mZOO

Stuart Antony @STU_ACTOR Very sad to hear the wonderful Stephen Greif has passed away. A lovely man with a huge CV and some fantastic stories - RIP Very sad to hear the wonderful Stephen Greif has passed away. A lovely man with a huge CV and some fantastic stories - RIP https://t.co/Y3w79noesw

He is also well known for his performances in Blake's 7, Citizen Smith, Casanova, and Shoot on Sight. Greif was also a recipient of various accolades at the Navtgr Awards, BBC Audio Books Awards, Oliver Awards, and Critics Circle Awards.

Greif's cause of death has not been disclosed until now and details about his funeral remain unknown.

Stephen Greif was popular for his performances in various films and TV shows

Stephen Greif was known for his performances in EastEnders and The Crown (Image via Keith Barnfather/Facebook)

Born on August 26, 1944, Stephen Greif did a few jobs before his successful career in the entertainment industry. He joined a TV and radiogram manufacturer as a trouble shooter and the boutique West End estate agency as a negotiator.

He was popular for his work at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, the National Theater Company, and Peter's Hall company. He has featured in several plays like A Woman Killed with Kindness, Long Days Journey into Night, The School for Scandal, Macbeth, and more. He appeared in other popular plays like Death of a Salesman, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and others.

Following his successful career on stage, he began appearing in films and TV shows like Woman in Gold, Shoot on Sight, Boogie Woogie, Fakers, Mistresses, Howard's Way, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, New Tricks, and more.

Stephen Greif was known for his work in video games like The Witcher and Puppeteer. He was also the narrator of 15 documentaries based on the Royal Family Andrew Lord Louis Mountbatten and Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

The Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire native first joined Sloane Grammar School and went to Regent Street Polytechnic. He finished his graduation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was a recipient of various awards.

His final acting role was in the fourth season of the Netflix historical drama series, The Crown, where he appeared as Sir Bernard Weatherill, who is the Speaker of the House of Commons. Created by Peter Morgan, the show aired for five seasons with 50 episodes and premiered on November 4, 2016. The latest season was released recently on November 9, 2022.

He was also popular for portraying Ron Dent in the ITV soap opera, Coronation Street. Greif appeared as Brian Lassiter in the BBC soap opera EastEnders in 1996.

Stephen is survived by his twin sons, Joseph and Daniel. He was living in Richmond, London.

Poll : 0 votes