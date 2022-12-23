How did Charlbi Dean die? Cause of death revealed four months after sudden passing at 32

Four months following Charlbi Dean's demise, her cause of death has been finally disclosed. It was confirmed at the time that she was hospitalized.

According to a report by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Dean died from bacterial sepsis which was a result of an infection by Capnocytophaga. The sepsis happened due to asplenia following a burnt trauma in the torso.

Tom Fino Patriot @tfino191 Charlbi Dean cause of death confirmed after sudden passing at 32...Another fully vaccinated actress drops dead.... Charlbi Dean cause of death confirmed after sudden passing at 32...Another fully vaccinated actress drops dead....

Walson Smith Hordiness @WHordiness The New York medical examiner's office has confirmed the cause of death for Charlbi Dean. The New York medical examiner's office has confirmed the cause of death for Charlbi Dean.

Charlbi was injured in her back and ribs following an accident in 2009. She had to undergo a surgical procedure called splenectomy following which her spleen had to be removed. Her brother Alex Jacobs believes that she might have developed the infection from the accident, since those with autoimmune problems and without spleens are at a high risk of developing the disease.

Alex also disclosed a few more details on what exactly happened on the day of her death. He said that his sister was feeling some weakness after which her fiancé Luke Volker immediately admitted her to the hospital. Alex also said that the autopsy is being conducted, which will disclose more details related to her death.

Charlbi Dean passed away on August 29, 2022, and while confirming the news, her representative said that she died from some illness.

Charlbi Dean was known for her appearances in the Spud franchise

Charlbi Dean had a successful career as an actress and model (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Born on February 5, 1990, Dean started her career as a model at a very early age. Dean pursued a successful career in modeling and was featured in magazines like GQ and Elle.

She was featured in some commercials but it was her work in feature films that made her popular among the public. She appeared in films like Death Race 3: Inferno, Blood in the Water, Don't Sleep, An Interview with God, Porthole, and Triangle of Sadness.

Charlbi started her film career by portraying Amanda in the 2010 comedy-drama film Spud. Directed by Donovan Marsh, the film received positive feedback and grossed around $2 million at the box office. Charlbi reprised her role in the 2010 sequel, Spud 2: The Madness Continues, also helmed by Marsh.

Dean Charlbi appeared in an episode of the CBS procedural drama series Elementary. The show premiered on September 27, 2012, and aired for seven seasons with a total of 154 episodes. Although a few compared it to the BBC show Sherlock, the show received a positive response from the audience.

She played the role of Syonide in nine episodes of The CW superhero drama series Black Lightning. Based on the character from DC Comics, the show aired for four seasons with 58 episodes from January 16, 2018 to May 24, 2021.

Charlbi Dean's final film before her demise was the satirical black comedy film, Triangle of Sadness. Directed by Ruben Ostlund and released on October 28, 2022, the film was a critical and box office success, grossing around $16 million at the box office.

Poll : 0 votes