Who did Josephine Melville play in EastEnders? Character explored as actress dies backstage after play

Popular actress Josephine Melville, who portrayed Tessa Parker in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, died backstage at Nottingham Playhouse after performing in a play. Melville had been playing the role of Maggie in the production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night. Nottingham Playhouse announced the news on October 21 and stated,

“We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing. Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”

Our thoughts and deep condolences are with her family and loved ones.

In a statement, the theater mentioned that Melville died on Thursday, October 20 and that house first aiders assisted the now deceased actress.

In a statement, the theater mentioned that Melville died on Thursday, October 20 and that house first aiders assisted the now deceased actress. One of the audience members was a medical expert who also rushed for assistance. The paramedics eventually arrived at the spot, and Melville was announced dead.

Josephine’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, and the rest of the performances of Nine Night have been canceled.

Josephine Melville’s character in EastEnders



Josephine Melville's character in EastEnders first appeared on June 10, 1986, and continued her appearance until July 10, 1986. The character only appeared in about eight episodes but still played an important role in the plot's progression.

Tessa is a college friend of Kelvin Carpenter and Harry Reynolds. Harry and Tessa have radical Marxist beliefs and are later joined by Kelvin. Both Tessa and Kelvin eventually realize they have a lot in common, and they begin dating after the former finds Kelvin attractive.

Their romance takes a turn for the worse when Kelvin develops an interest in pop music instead of overthrowing the Thatcher government. He joins a group called Dog Market and its successor, The Banned. Tessa also wants to join the group, but she is not as talented as Kelvin and is not allowed to join the band. She silently leaves Albert Square after Kelvin says that it is their time to pack it in.

EastEnders first aired in February 1985 and has been described as one of the most important shows in the history of British television drama which addressed issues that are deemed contentious in British society. The cast and crew have also been the recipients of several accolades.

In brief, about Josephine Melville

Born in Essex, Josephine Melville was well-known for her performances in EastEnders, The Bill, and Casualty. She was also popular for her frequent appearances in theaters.

She was featured in the music video for Ella Henderson’s song Brave. According to Melville's social media, she was an actress, writer, director, producer, and archivist. She was also the founder of the South Essex African Caribbean Association (SEACA).

Melville never disclosed anything about her personal life. Despite being a well-known figure, she did not have a Wikipedia page. Detailed information about her career and educational background has yet to be revealed.

