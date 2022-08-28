Who did Ashvin Luximon play in EastEnders? Tributes pour in as BBC star dies aged 38

Ashvin Luximon, who portrayed the role of Asif Malik in EastEnders, recently passed away on July 23 from an aneurysm at the age of 38. His funeral was held on August 11. Luximon's family launched a tribute page to collect funds for several charities following the death of the actor. They said in a statement,

“ Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit. "

They further stated,

" He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.”

Luximon’s family requested that his fans donate to their charities, which include the NSPCC and Andy’s Man Club. During his funeral, Ashvin’s family asked everyone to wear colored outfits instead of black so they could celebrate Luximon’s thoughts about living as he wanted them to.

An informal gathering was also organized at Barnet’s The Cavalier pub.

Ashvin Luximon’s character in EastEnders

Ashvin Luximon was famous for his performance in EastEnders (Image via AartvanAcquoij/Twitter)

Ashvin Luximon's character Asif Malik first appeared in 1999. He played the school friend of Martin Fowler. Both Fowler and Malik found themselves in the midst of several problems, including shoplifting and vandalism in the drama.

Luximon’s character's trajectory was mostly connected to the storylines of Martin and his schoolmates, Nicky Di Marco and Janine Butcher. Malik had a crush on Janine in the show but it was never reciprocated; he also went on a few dates with Nicky, which did not work out either.

Luximon, who was born in Enfield, appeared in 146 episodes of EastEnders.

Malik last appeared on the show in October 2003, after passing his A-levels and enrolling at a university. He no longer appeared on the show after this, and it was revealed the following year that he was a resident of Edinburgh and was getting married when he invited Martin to a stag party off-screen.

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, EastEnders first premiered in 1985. The series was praised and also criticized for its plot, which focused on themes like violence, r*pe, murder, and abuse.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although Ashvin Luximon had only two acting credits under his name, he was well-known among the audience for his flawless performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Kacey Ainsworth 💙 @kaceyainsworth Really sorry to hear that Ashvin Luximon, he played Asif Malik in #EastEnders when I was there, has passed away aged 38 he was a lovely fun fella. Way too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends xxx Really sorry to hear that Ashvin Luximon, he played Asif Malik in #EastEnders when I was there, has passed away aged 38 he was a lovely fun fella. Way too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends xxx

كمال (kamāl) @kamaal_i_786 so long, ashvin luximon so long, ashvin luximon

claire @littleblonde87 such sad news tht asif frm #eastenders actor ashvin luximon has died @ 38… asif is in the old eps airing nw in the afternoons & i mind him frm wen i was young… wot a shame… rip such sad news tht asif frm #eastenders actor ashvin luximon has died @ 38… asif is in the old eps airing nw in the afternoons & i mind him frm wen i was young… wot a shame… rip

Kuolleet @Kuolleet rip Näyttelijä Ashvin Luximon, 38 rip Näyttelijä Ashvin Luximon, 38

John Book @JohnBook007



Former BBC EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon, 38, dies from aneurysm Aneurysm at 38🤔....very sad that young people are dying like this. Still being ignoredFormer BBC EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon, 38, dies from aneurysm mol.im/a/11151829 via dailym.ai/android Aneurysm at 38🤔....very sad that young people are dying like this. Still being ignored Former BBC EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon, 38, dies from aneurysm mol.im/a/11151829 via dailym.ai/android

Jimmy🩸54 @Cawthorn12James



EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon who played Asif Malik dies 'unexpectedly' aged 38, family says.



itv.com/news/2022-08-2… FGS HOW MANY MORE..EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon who played Asif Malik dies 'unexpectedly' aged 38, family says. FGS HOW MANY MORE..EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon who played Asif Malik dies 'unexpectedly' aged 38, family says.itv.com/news/2022-08-2…

Apart from his role in EastEnders, Luximon portrayed an important role in Grange Hill in 1997. He was raised in North London and attended Bowden’s Theatre School and Chase Community School.

