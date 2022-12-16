Who was Dino Danelli? Tributes pour in as The Young Rascals drummer dies aged 78

The Young Rascals drummer Dino Danelli recently passed away on Thursday, December 15 at the age of 78. Danelli has been called "one of the greatest unappreciated rock drummers in history."

Danelli's band members disclosed the news on social media by posting a picture of him and wrote that people learned a lot from his experience in the world of music. The post stated:

“I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career. You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to be a musician and artist. Blessings to you all - Joe Russo.”

Dino Danelli’s cause of death has not been revealed yet and there are no plans made yet for a funeral.

Netizens pay tribute to Dino Danelli on Twitter

Dino Danelli managed to build a huge fanbase for himself in all these years for being a flawless drummer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 @StevieVanZandt RIP Dino Danelli. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Rascals 1965-1971. Disciples Of Soul 1982-1984. On Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater in Once Upon A Dream 2013. RIP Dino Danelli. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Rascals 1965-1971. Disciples Of Soul 1982-1984. On Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater in Once Upon A Dream 2013.

Mike Mooneyham @ByMikeMooneyham RIP Dino Danelli at age 78 ... one of the greatest drummers of the rock 'n roll era with one of the greatest bands. #YoungRascals RIP Dino Danelli at age 78 ... one of the greatest drummers of the rock 'n roll era with one of the greatest bands. #YoungRascals https://t.co/sC4syXDxqx

William Westhoven @wwesthoven RIP underrated drummer and Jersey Boy Dino Danelli of the Young Rascals. So good the Rascals made the Rock Hall of Fame without a bass player. youtu.be/OUNJbVFW5Pw via @YouTube RIP underrated drummer and Jersey Boy Dino Danelli of the Young Rascals. So good the Rascals made the Rock Hall of Fame without a bass player. youtu.be/OUNJbVFW5Pw via @YouTube

gigi shapiro @GigiShapiroProd

RIP “Sad news tonight, with the passing of Dino Danelli of The Rascals. Danelli had played with Lionel Hampton, and in late 1964, Danelli teamed with Felix Cavaliere, Eddie Brigati and a Canadian-born guitarist named Gene Cornish to form the Young Rascals.RIP “Sad news tonight, with the passing of Dino Danelli of The Rascals. Danelli had played with Lionel Hampton, and in late 1964, Danelli teamed with Felix Cavaliere, Eddie Brigati and a Canadian-born guitarist named Gene Cornish to form the Young Rascals.RIP 💔🎼💔 https://t.co/PgXSlJkQpc

Eddie Manion @eddiemanion RIP Dino Danelli my Disciple of Soul Bandmate and friend! Playing with you was always a pleasure and you always had a smile on your face! Your an inspiration and one of the greatest drummers ever to walk the face of the earth. You will be missed by all who knew you! God Bless RIP Dino Danelli my Disciple of Soul Bandmate and friend! Playing with you was always a pleasure and you always had a smile on your face! Your an inspiration and one of the greatest drummers ever to walk the face of the earth. You will be missed by all who knew you! God Bless

EvanHalen @EVanHalen #rip Dino Danelli of the Rascals and Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown. #rip Dino Danelli of the Rascals and Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown. https://t.co/mkNGEGw8Ag

Chrissie Scott @atlantagirlintn RIP, Dino Danelli of the Young Rascals. Drummer extraordinaire! RIP, Dino Danelli of the Young Rascals. Drummer extraordinaire!

Dino Danelli gained recognition as a member of The Young Rascals

Danelli started his career with the founding of The Young Rascals in 1964. The group gave their first performance at a club in New Jersey. The Young Rascals were popular for their singles like Good Lovin’, Groovin’, People Got to Be Free, How Can I Be Sure, A Beautiful Morning, and more.

The rock band's self-titled debut album was released in March 1966 and reached the top of the billboard charts. They released eight more albums till 1972.

Dino Danelli was a member of The Young Rascals and other bands (Image via Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Although their seventh album Search and Nearness marked the final appearance of Eddie Brigati and Gene Cornish, their next two albums received a decent response critically and commercially. The group continued its successful journey until one of its members, David Brigati, announced his exit in 1970.

The band joined Columbia Records in 1971 and although the group released two albums, they did not receive positive feedback compared to their previous releases. The band members were continuously replaced over all these years and the original members soon started to pursue their solo careers in the music industry.

The main lineup included Dino Danelli, Felix Cavaliere, Eddie Brigati, Gene Cornish, David Brigati, Robert Popwell, and Danny Weis. The group reunited in April 2010 for an event in New York followed by two more events in 2012 and 2013.

Following the disbanding of The Young Rascals in the 70s, Danelli founded another band, Bulldog. However, the group did not last for more than three years. Apart from The Young Rascals and Bulldog, Danelli also played with other bands like Fotomaker, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, and more.

Danelli is survived by his family members, whose identities are yet to be disclosed. Danelli has never said anything about his personal life in all these years.

