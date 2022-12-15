How did DJ Stephen tWitch Boss die? Cause of death explored as beloved dancer passes away at 40

Popular television personality and actor DJ Stephen tWitch Boss died on December 13, 2022. He was discovered dead by police officers at a hotel in Los Angeles with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner stated that tWitch died from a gunshot wound to the head. No signs of foul play were found on the body, and the investigation is being carried out by Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Stephen was 40 at the time of his death. He was reportedly struggling with his mental health for a long time, but it remains unknown if they were the reason behind his unexpected suicide. While appearing on a podcast five years ago, he said that he always makes the best choices but is forced later to wonder if it was the correct choice.

Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ @DJMissMilan RIP DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss 🕊️ RIP DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss 🕊️ https://t.co/3LOO3eZ0i3

Recounting the events prior to his suicide, DJ Stephen tWitch Boss' wife, Allison Holker, 34, said that he suddenly left home, which he had never done before. The hotel was just a few minutes away from Stephen’s residence. When his wife approached the cops for help, they received a call from the hotel, where the police found Stephen's dead body.

In a statement to People magazine, Allison disclosed the news of her husband’s death and said that he loved his family, friends, and community:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

She also called him the best husband and father and praised his work on the projects he was a part of in all these years:

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

DJ Stephen tWitch Boss was known for his appearance on So You Think You Can Dance

DJ Stephen tWitch Boss was a part of films and television in all these years (Image via Todd Owyoung/Getty Images)

Although DJ Stephen tWitch Boss appeared in various films and TV shows all these years, he gained recognition as a contestant in So You Think You Can Dance.

He did not reach the Top 20 in season 3 of the show but decided to get his spot in season 4, where he was paired with Katee Shean and ended up as a runner-up in the finals. However, the journey did not end there, and he continued to appear for four more seasons until he was chosen as a judge for the show this year.

tWitch was popular for appearing as a co-host with his wife in the documentary series Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. The show aired for two seasons from May 7, 2017, to April 10, 2020, on Freeform and Disney+. He was also famous for his appearances on other popular shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Magic Mike XXL.

Besides being a famous television personality, DJ Stephen tWitch appeared in films like Blades of Glory, Hairspray, Stomp Yard: Homecoming, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, and Step Up: All In. He also played minor roles in a few TV shows, including Bones, Touch, Drop Dead Diva, Modern Family, Young & Hungry, and more.

In addition, he appeared in two web series and was the host of two more shows – Clash of the Cover Bands and The Real Dirty Dancing. tWitch even grabbed the third position in the MTV series The Wade Robson Project.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, son Maddox Laurel Boss, daughter Zaia Boss, and stepdaughter Weslie Renae Boss.

