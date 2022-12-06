Who is Brandon Frankel? All about Gabourey Sidibe's husband as actress reveals secret marriage

American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe had a surprise in store for her fans during her recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

On the show, Sidibe disclosed that she secretly tied the knot with Brandon Frankel a long time ago. The duo got engaged two years ago, and according to Sidibe, she hates weddings because her mother used to sing at such events, which allowed Sidibe to be at places she was never invited to.

Sidibe said that she and Frankel exchanged vows on the kitchen table. While the news went viral, Frankel confirmed the same on his social media account and wrote that they have been married since March last year. He continued,

“Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever.”

Gabourey Sidibe mentioned that she is planning a wedding, although she did not reveal detailed information about the same.

Gabourey Sidibe's husband, Brandon Frankel, is currently employed at NoCap Shows

Born on December 18, 1984, Brandon is a chief business officer at the virtual concert production company NoCap Shows. Previously, he was a talent manager at the video-sharing website Cameo and helped in the collaboration of several celebrities with the company.

The 37-year-old initially joined the marketing department of MB Financial Bank and shifted to Warped Tour 2006 as tour manager. He later joined Atlantic Records for a year as the manager for artist development.

He was hired by CAA Music as an executive and agent in the touring and marketing department. He was also a talent manager for Shakira and was included in the list of Billboard’s branding power players in 2017. He has also worked for The Windish Agency and Paradigm Talent Agency.

Frankel is active on Instagram with around 106,000 followers, and his posts frequently feature reels with his wife, Gabourey Sidibe.

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel’s relationship timeline

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel got engaged in 2020 (Image via JollyTheJocker1/Twitter)

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel first met on the dating app Raya. According to Frankel, their first date lasted for around seven hours.

The duo got engaged in 2020 after Frankel proposed to Sidibe at a place designed with rose petals and a balloon that read, "Will you marry me?" While revealing the details of the proposal on social media, Frankel wrote,

“I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘YES’! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring emoji] on it.”

Sidibe and Frankel are cat lovers, and their pets often appear in their social media posts.

Gabourey Sidibe is well-known for her performances in films like Seven Psychopaths, Gravy, Come As You Are, and more. She has also appeared in TV shows like The Big C, American Horror Story, and Empire.

Poll : 0 votes