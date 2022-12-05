VH1's new Christmas movie, All I Didn't Want for Christmas, will be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The movie narrates a heartwarming yet hilarious tale of a woman’s Christmas wishes gone wrong.

An inebriated Emily Harris (Gabourey Sidibe) writes a letter to Santa and gradually her wishes start to come true. The most hilarious part is that she has no recollection of the contents of her letter.

The official synopsis of the film, according to the TV Guide, reads:

"Emily Harris isn't doing great. In a desperate bid to improve her life and make this Christmas not totally suck, Emily drunkenly writes a letter to Santa. Fortunately, and unfortunately, her wine-soaked wishes start coming true. "

The synopsis further continues:

"P.S. she definitely does not remember most of what she wished for in the letter, so she's in for some uncomfortable surprises. Which eventually lead to some Christmas-fueled soul-searching about what she actually wants/needs."

Gabourey Sidibe, Kel Mitchell, and Loretta Devine star in this holiday special, which also features a large cast of supporting actors. All I Didn’t Want for Christmas is directed by Brittany Scott Smith and written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone.

VH1’s All I Didn't Want for Christmas cast

Gabourey Sidibe as Emily Harris

Gabourey Sidibe, who plays the role of Emily Harris, is one of the lead characters in All I Didn’t Want for Christmas. According to the trailer, she is going through some difficult times during the holiday season and begs Santa to make her life a little easier. But things go haywire when she can’t recall what she wished for.

Apart from All I Didn't Want for Christmas, Gabourey Sidibe has appeared in several movies like Tower Heist, White Bird in a Blizzard, Grimsby, and Antebellum.

Sidibe kickstarted her career as Claireece "Precious" Jones in the 2009 American drama Precious, for which she received the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead as well as nominations for several Golden Globe and Academy Awards.

Kel Mitchell as Wolf

Kel Michelle also appears in the film as one of the leads, Wolf. Unfortunately, not much is known about Michelle's character, but he is said to play an important role in the film.

Kel Mitchell is well known for being an original cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That for its first five seasons. He also played Kel Kimble in the hit Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000.

Mitchell was a runner-up on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 with his partner Witney Carson.

Loretta Devine as Lorraine

Legendary Hollywood actress Loretta Devine has a very significant role to play in All I Didn't Want for Christmas. It has been reported that Devine will play Lorraine in the film.

Loretta is best known for her roles in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Waiting to Exhale, and Grey's Anatomy, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2011.

Apart from Gabourey Sidibe, Kel Michelle, and Loretta Devine, this Christmas special flick will feature a number of other actors in key roles, including:

Darrin Baker as Ken Spicer

Jenna Katz as Janice Bryce

Andrew Bushell as Wyatt

Jessica Clement as Boss Elf

VH1 released the official trailer for All I Didn't Want for Christmas on December 1, 2022, revealing Emily Harris' chaotic life. The trailer does an excellent job of summarizing the plot without revealing any important details and has a very fun and 'Christmassy' feel to it.

All I Didn't Want for Christmas, which is part of VH1's "Naughty or Nice" lineup, will premiere on the channel on December 7, 2022.

