What is Loretta Devine’s net worth? Actress becomes first queen to be eliminated from RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2

Season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race kicked off on Friday with nine celebrities taking the stage. However, by the end of the first episode, award-winning American actress Loretta Devine was eliminated from Season 2 of the famed show.

The second season of the VH1 reality series began with a new format, keeping the identity of the celebrities a secret till the end of their elimination. The "America's Next Celeb Drag Superstar" will be awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity at the end of the the show.

Loretta Devine, aka Fabulosity, whose voice made it obvious that it was her even before she stepped onto the stage, sashayed away.

Devine has played a variety of roles on stage and screen and has a net worth of $10 million.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Loretta Devine’s net worth explored

Loretta's 30-year acting career has contributed to her wealth. She has appeared in more than 50 movies and TV shows. She is best known for her roles as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, as Gloria Matthews in Waiting to Exhale, and her recurring role as Adele Webber in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Madea’s Big Happy Family, Grandma’s House, and Jumping the Broom are a few of her other movies which left a huge impact on the audience.

Houston-born Loretta earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama from the University of Houston. Later, in 1976, she graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in theater from Brandeis University.

The Emmy winner married Glenn Marshall in 2001. The couple do not have any children. In 2018, it was reported that the actress was previously married to Lamar Tyler in 1973, but Devine slammed the rumor, tweeting in August 2018:

Loretta Devine @lodivadevine The internet says I was married to somebody named Lamar Tyler . Who is that ? Says I had a kid ? I don’t know nothing about birthing no baby! Answers Africa you too wrong. Why? They making stuff up? Fake news ya’ll. The internet says I was married to somebody named Lamar Tyler . Who is that ? Says I had a kid ? I don’t know nothing about birthing no baby! Answers Africa you too wrong. Why? They making stuff up? Fake news ya’ll.

All about Loretta Devine’s elimination from RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Grey's Anatomy star Loretta Devine joined season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race as Fabulosity. She was the second-last performer in the premier episode of the show. Speaking about her character, Fabulosity, the star said:

"I've had a very interesting career. I never thought I'd be in a drag competition but I'm at an age now where I want to do whatever the hell I want! You know what? It's exciting and new and I can't wait to see how fabulous I'm going to look!"

The actress decided to go with the name Fabulosity as she wanted to “be playful and a little funny.” She said:

"Fabulosity, she's a missing piece of all of the grand diva's of the world. That's what makes her fabulous. I just can't wait to see if I'm going to be successful at it. This is going to shock the hell out of everybody. She's fabulous. She's Fabulosity."

Her performance of Just Fine by Mary J. Blige received mixed reviews from the judges, who asked her to trust herself more. Judge Kressley said:

"Some of the moves and some of the dance may have been a little tentative, but realize and remember that you have the best support team in the entire drag world working with you.”

In the end, Fabulosity was voted off from the competition who then revealed her real identity as Loretta. She became the first contestant to be voted off in season 2 of the reality competition.

Tune in on Friday at VH1 to watch the next elimination of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora