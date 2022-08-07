What time will Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5 air on VH1? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Love & Hip Hop: Miami will return with its fifth season on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on VH1. The show's premiere will be part of the network's "Level-Up Mondays," which will feature back-to-back episodes of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta and then VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.

The cast members for this installment of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami include: Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Florence El Luche, Joy Young, Neri Santiago, Noreaga, Princess Love Norwood, and Ray J, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, and Trina.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“As the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.”

Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5 trailer explored

The trailer of Love & Hip Hop: Miami begins with Trina informing viewers that she is on tour with Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chaiz. She is seen chronicling her life as the only female act on her leg of the Legendz of the Streetz tour. Trina's introduction ends with fellow tour members, including rappers, singers, and dancers, cheering for her.

Meanwhile, Sukihana is chasing "bigger bags, and bigger checks" and is doing bigger shows this season. Viewers can also expect to witness her blossoming relationship with Kill Bill, who hasn't been on great terms in the past season. As her introduction comes to a close, she is seen saying things between herself and Bill have been "better than ever."

Next comes American rapper Trick Daddy. He is shown celebrating 25 years in the Hip-Hop industry on Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Upon asking how he would be celebrating his and said he would say it would be "huge," introducing himself on his cooking show, I Got My Pots, which had previously featured Rick Ross, Trina, and many more celebrities.

Ray J and Princess discuss the dissolution of their marriage. The former tells Trick Daddy that his partner doesn't want to stay with him anymore. The scene shifts to an article that states that he filed for divorce from Princess for the third time. Upon asking what the difference was, he confessed that Princess didn't even visit him in the hospital when he was sick with pneumonia.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star N.O.R.E is seen talking about his podcast that has begun its sixth season and reveals that he continues to have "legends after legends" with each episode.

Meanwhile, Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson can both be seen celebrating their respective pregnancies. Florence El Luche is seen complimenting her husband Marlon and how he is a good father to her children.

The next few minutes of the trailer are full of drama, including accusations against Ray J for releasing the infamous adult film video, which featured him and Kim Kardashian. Cheating allegations, weddings, secrets, and several scandals are just some of the topics that will be documented on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami.

Several storylines will continue on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami Season 5. Drama from the previous season will see its potential end as many cast members are involved in fights, arguments, and discussions, leading to high emotions and intense drama for viewers. Tune into Love & Hip-Hop: Miami this Monday on VH1.

