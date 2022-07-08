Who is Trick Daddy married to? All about his estranged wife Joy Young as rapper reveals he allows her to date other people

Despite the fact that Trick Daddy and Joy Young separated in 2020, the former recently stated that he wishes to remain married to Young.

The rapper claimed on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that despite being legally married, he allows his wife to date other people. He went on to say that he only wants to exchange vows once in his life. Angela Yee, the show's host, then asked him about his thoughts on divorce, to which he replied,

“The only way I’ll get divorced, is if my girl want me to marry her. In my mind right now, I’m like a Duke point-guard. One & done.”

Trick stated that if Joy desired a divorce, she would no longer use his last name. The host also noted that, while they are now separated, they have been dating other people. Trick mentioned,

“And leave it like that. She going to hell with me. I allow her to date. But now, I need to start evaluating these dudes who you’re missing with ‘cause these is my boyfriends and husbands in-laws.”

Everything known about Trick Daddy’s estranged wife

Born on May 27, 1977, Joy Young is a well-known television personality and social media influencer. She is a cast member of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami.

The 43-year-old became an original cast member of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami in 2018. She has gained recognition for her social media posts. She is also the CEO of Luxury Hookahs and New Roots Extensions, where she sells custom wigs.

Young’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $1 and $5 million. Further details about her parents, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

She tied the knot with Trick Daddy in 2003, but they later separated. The reasons for the split remain unknown. Following her split from Trick, Joy dated singer and songwriter Pleasure P.

In brief, about Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy was first featured in Luther “Luke” Campbell’s song Scarred. The song was a hit, and Trick was signed to Slip-n-Slide Records. His debut album, Based on a True Story, was released in 1997.

His second album, www.thug.com, was released in September 1998 and he was signed to Atlantic Records in 2000. He then released his third album, Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47.

His fourth album, Thugs Are Us, was released in 2001 and his fifth album, Thug Holiday, was released in 2002. This was followed by Thug Matrimony: Married To The Streets and Back By Thug Demand.

He was then featured on several songs by various artists and released his eighth album, Finally Famous: Born a Thug Still a Thug, in September 2009. Following this, he also released his mixtape, Dick & Dynamite, in July 2012.

