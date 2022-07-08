James Caan net worth: The Godfather star's fortune explored as he dies aged 82

Hollywood star James Caan recently passed away at the age of 82. The veteran actor gained recognition for his performance as Sonny Corleone in the 1970 cult classic, The Godfather.

A statement was issued on his Twitter account on Thursday, which read:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Neither his cause of death nor memorial plans have been revealed.

James Caan earned a lot from the entertainment industry, residuals and properties

According to CelebrityNetWorth, James Caan's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

The actor earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry. He earned around $1 million from residuals in past performances. He also made $140,000 on Elf residuals in 2015, a movie that was 13 years old at the time.

Caan was also the owner of several properties. He bought a 5,146 sq. ft. house in Beverly Hills for $2.25 million in 2003. He later sold it for $3.8 million to Entourage creator Doug Ellin.

James Caan’s journey in the entertainment industry

James Caan made his acting debut in stage plays and first appeared on television in an episode of Naked City. He then made appearances in Play of the Week, Route 66, The Untouchables, The Doctors and the Nurses and more.

Caan made his film debut with Irma la Douce in 1963 and appeared in the 1964 thriller, Lady in a Cage. He was cast in his first starring role in the 1965 auto-racing drama, Red Line 7000. He later appeared in films like El Dorado, Countdown and Games.

Caan returned to the small screen during the 1970s with the movie Brian’s Song. He was cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather in 1971 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Caan eventually became a leading movie star and appeared in films like Slither, Cinderella Liberty, The Gambler, Freebie and the Bean, The Godfather Part II and more.

Caan acted and directed a film called Hide in Plain Sight in 1978, which was not a hit at the box office. After a series of hits and flops, he suffered from depression following his sister’s demise and suffered a car crash in 1985.

Although he considered retirement, Caan returned in 1987 with the drama film, Gardens of Stone. His next film, Alien Nation, received a positive response from the public.

He appeared in several movies during the 1990s, including Misery, The Dark Backward, For the Boys, Honeymoon in Vegas, The Program, Flesh and Bone, This Is My Father, and more.

Starting in 2000, Caan worked on many commercially successful films. These include In the Shadows, City of Ghosts, Wisegal, Middle Men, Small Apartments, A Fighting Man, The Outsider, Sicilian Vampire and The Good Neighbor.

Caan was nominated for several awards over the course of his career, including four Golden Globes, one Emmy and an Oscar.

