Clint Eastwood's net worth 2022: Oscar winner's fortune explored as he wins $2 million in CBD lawsuit

Clint Eastwood was handed $2 million in a lawsuit where he accused a CBD retailer of using his name for their products’ promotion.

The verdict was announced in favor of Eastwood after his lawsuit stated that CBD manufacturers and marketers created news articles and search results to make it look like Eastwood was promoting their products. According to the order issued last month:

“$2 million is a reasonable representation of the fair market value of Mr. Eastwood’s services in lending his influential and known name to a hidden metatag campaign for products he likely would have been unwilling to endorse in the first place.”

Eastwood sued the CBD companies in 2020 stating that he was never a part of the c*nnabis industry. The lawsuit mentioned that Norok Innovation planned an online scam that used his popularity to attract consumers to a website selling CBD products.

However, Eastwood did not receive the three million dollars he claimed. According to U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney, the amount Eastwood claimed was not unreasonable in relation to the defendants’ unlawful conduct of exploiting and misusing Plaintiff’s rights for their commercial profits.

The judge said that Eastwood agreed to one previous endorsement deal for a Super Bowl television commercial in 2012 that showcased the country’s recovery from the recession. He said that he took a fee below his market value since he felt strongly about the commercial’s message.

Clint Eastwood’s net worth explored

Clint Eastwood gained recognition after appearing in the western TV series Rawhide and the Dollars Trilogy. He was also the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California for two years.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 92-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $375 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Clint Eastwood is a well-known actor, film director and producer (Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

He was paid $12 million for his role in Any Which Way But Loose and $5 million for City Heat in 1984. He earned around $7 million for his appearance in In the Line of Fire in 1993.

Eastwood is also the owner of several mansions. He has a huge real estate portfolio in California that includes a 15,000 sq. ft. estate in Carmel-by-the-Sea, a 6,136 sq. ft. house in Bel Air, and a 1,067-acre Rising River Ranch in Burney. Furthermore, he has another one near his primary Bel Air residence. He owns a 1.5-acre oceanfront property in Maui and a 5,700 sq. ft. house in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The Pebble Beach Golf Links was listed for sale in late 1990s. Former Major League Baseball commissioner Peter Ueberroth decided to put together an investment group called Clint Eastwood. Former CEO of United Airlines, Richard Ferris, also joined them.

The trio paid $20 million each for their share of the investment and gathered 132 private minority investors, which included golf star Arnold Palmer who paid $10 million for the piece.

Their final offer price was $820 million, which was less compared to the $1 billion offered by the rivals. Despite that, Lone Cypress accepted the deal, which closed in 1999 and the value of the investment has tripled in two decades.

