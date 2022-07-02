Swizz Beatz net worth 2022: Record producer's fortune explored as he gifts wife, Alicia Keys a $400,000 Egyptian-themed necklace

Swizz Beatz recently gifted a beautiful necklace to his wife Alicia Keys. The 150 carat pendant is designed by famed jeweler Elliot Eliantte and its estimated cost is $400,000.

The necklace is made of baguette diamonds shaped like the Great Pyramids and features Alicia's portrait inspired by Egyptian queen Nefertiti. Eliantte shared his work in a video via Instagram where Alicia is seen wearing the necklace for the first time. The caption reads,

“Legenday Nights W Legendary Ppl! From NYC To Milan @aliciakeys Receives A Special Necklace From Her Husband @therealswizzz and Their Children.”

Posting another video, Elliot stated,

“Art Piece Made For A Queen. The Iconic Nefertiti Has Been Sculpted to Resemble @aliciakeys. This Custom Designed Link Made of Ankhs & Infinity Links Symbolizes Eternal Life. The Baguettes Are Set in a Brock Formation Like the Great Pyramids in Egypt.”

Even after many years of marriage, Swizz Beatz never stops coming up with new ways to pamper Alicia Keys. The record producer's networth, according to CelebrityNetWorth, is estimated to be around $150 million.

Swizz Beatz’s net worth explored

Swizz Beatz rose to prominence in the hip-hop industry when he was only 18. His family record label Ruff Ryders alongside his friendship and work with rapper DMX, has helped him become a familiar name among people.

He has earned a lot from his career as a hip-hop artist, record producer, and composer. As iterated above, the 43-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million.

Also known as Kasseem Daoud Dean, Alicia and him purchased a mansion in Englewood, New Jersey for $10.4 million in 2013. Spread in an area of around 25,000 sq. ft., it has 32 rooms and the pair listed it for sale for $14.9 million in 2015. They eventually sold it for $6 million in April 2022.

They were the owners of an apartment in New York, purchased from Lenny Kravitz for $12.75 million in 2010. They bought a mansion for $20.8 million in La Jolla, California in September 2019.

Swizz and Alicia announced in August 2019 that they were planning to transform the former Jindal Films center in Macedon, New York into a performing arts center and recording studio.

In brief, about Swizz Beatz

Swizz attends Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Swizz Beatz launched his record label, Full Surface, in 2001 and signed many artists to the label such as Eve, Mashonda, and more. He has released two albums under the label – Swizz Beatz Presents G.H.E.T.T.O. Stories and One Man Band Man.

His second album, Poison, was released in 2018 and he created the webcast series, Verzuz, in 2020. He produced singles for several well-known artists in various music genres.

Swizz is a member of trustees at the Brooklyn Museum since 2015 and is a creative director for Monster Cable and Rebook. He has been married to Alicia Keys since July 2010, and they are the parents of two children – Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean.

