How is RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 different from previous season? New format, release date and more

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 is all set to premiere on August 12 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1 with a new format that will make the new season a lot more interesting than the previous seasons.

In the new season of the “ultimate lip-sync showdown,” nine new celebrities will be “sitting on a secret” and undergo an “unbelievable drag transformation” while keeping their identities a “top secret.”

The new celebrities will “perform with everything they have got” to make it to the top spot and remain safe from elimination. The celebrities will reveal their identities only at the time of their elimination.

New format of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 explained

In the first season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race in 2020, the celebrities went against each other to win the cash prize of $30,000 for the charity they support. They entered the werkroom and competed in a mini-challenge.

These celebrities were then paired up with Drag Race alumni, who would mentor them for the rest of the competition. At the end of every episode, one celebrity would walk away with $30,000 for their charity after being declared the winner of the reality show. But that was then.

The format of the show has now been changed for season 2 of the competition.

According to the trailer of the show, nine new celebrities will be competing in the second season and the celebrities will always remain in their make-up to hide their identities. Their identities will only be revealed when they will be eliminated from the “fiercest celebrity competition”.

In the new season, three "Queen Supremes", RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4 champ Monét X Change, RuPaul's Drag Race standout Jujubee and RuPaul's Drag Race Canada judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, will be the permanent mentors.

Other queens namely Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Violet Chacki, Eureka, Gottmik, Katya and Morgan McMichaels will appear on the show as "extra special guest stars."

The cash prize for the new season has also been increased. In season 1 the "America's Next Celeb Drag Superstar” would receive a $30,000 cash prize in every episode of the show. But in season 2, only one celebrity will be hailed as the winner of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, who will receive a $100,000 cash prize at the end.

Other details about RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2

The new season of the reality show "ain't no guessing game” as the new celebrities will "unleash the drag queen that lies within."

Speaking about the new format, which is similar to The Masked Singer, Ru explained:

"We are keeping our contestant's identities a secret so you can stay laser-focused on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent."

All the nine celebrities will leaving “their famous identities behind" while undergoing "a wig-to-heel transformation." Every week, celebrities will perform in a lip sync extravaganza where the bottom two queens will "lip sync for your life," eliminating one celebrity from the show at the end.

Season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be judged by Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Michele Visage, and Carson Kressley. It was announced on August 23, 2021.

Tune in on Friday on VH1 to watch the first episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal