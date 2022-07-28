RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2: Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Mark your calendars as RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is all set to air its Season 2 on July 30 at 11 pm PT/ 2 am ET with 10 new drag queens from all across Australia and New Zealand who will compete for the title of Down Under's Next Drag Superstar and $50k cash prize.

The show will be hosted by American drag queen, actor and television personality RuPaul alongside Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson. Australia’s beloved wildlife warriors, Bindi and Robert Irwin, and actress Lucy Lawless, will also join the judging panel as celebrity guests in one of the iconic episodes.

With so many new names and faces, fans are eager to learn about their Instagram accounts so that they can follow them and show their support. Read on to learn more about the Drag Queens and their social media handles.

Instagram accounts of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 will premiere on Saturday where 10 new queens will take part in maxi and mini challenges every week to impress the judges and be crowned the winner of the show in the finale.

1) Aubrey Haive - @aubreyhaive

The budding actor and musical artist Aubrey Haive, 25, hails from Timaru, New Zealand, but she is now based in Melbourne, VIC. The fashion forward queen started her journey in 2020. She developed a drag aesthetic with the help of her partner.

2) Beverly Kills - @thebeverlykills

Beverly Kills started doing drag shortly after turning 18. The 21-year-old won first prize at the local drag competition and started performing at Australia’s noted nightclub in Brisbane named Fluffy within a year.

3) Faúx Fúr - @fauxfur_official

The 27-year-old Faux Fur has been a regular in the Sydney drag scene for the last seven years. In 2020 she started her popular weekly IGTV show, Faux Mondays, for queens and all members of the Queer and POC Queer community, a voice to share their stories with others.

4) Hannah Conda - @hannahcondaofficial

After making mark at Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda, 30, moved her focus to Sydney in 2015. There she won both 'Rising Star' and 'Entertainer of the Year' at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs) in 2016 and also co-founded Drag Storytime the same year.

5) Kween Kong - @kweenkongofficial

Kween Kong, 29, originally hails from New Zealand, and is of Tongan and Samoan heritage. She currently resides in Adelaide. 'Miss Drag Nation' 2019 is a renowned dancer and choreographer who is known for her power-packed performances.

6) Minnie Cooper - @theminniecooper

Drag royalty on the Sydney circuit, Minnie Cooper, 50, was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent in 2016. The four-time winner of 'Entertainer of the Year' has also appeared in the series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Series 4) and performed for Cher and Kylie Minogue, among others.

7) Molly Poppinz - @mollypoppinzz

The 30-year-old Molly Poppinz is often referred as 'The Thunder from Down Under.’ In 2018 Molly was crowned as Vancouver's most 'Fierce Queen.' She initially made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to do drag in her hometown of Newcastle.

8) Pomara Fifth - @pomara.fifth

Pomara Fifth nurtured her love for performance due to her mother and four sisters. She began her drag journey in 2014 and represents both First Nation Australian and Māori queens. She won the coveted 'Rising Star' award at the DIVA Awards in 2018.

9) Spankie Jackzon - @spankie_jackzon

The 37-year-old New Zealand drag performer Spankie Jackzon won the original Kiwi series House of Drag (Season 2). She has over fifteen years of experience in drag and now has eyes on the crown of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

10) Yuri Guaii - @yuriguaii

Yuri Guaii, 25, started performing when she was 18. The “spooky girl" is best known for her spooky aesthetic. She is one of Auckland's most talented drag make-up artists.

Watch these new queens sashaying the stage in season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, which will premiere on July 30 exclusively on Wow Presents Plus in select territories. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will also air on Stan in Australia and TVNZ On Demand in New Zealand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far