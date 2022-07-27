Where to watch Drag Race Down Under Season 2? Release date, host, judges, and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off Drag Race Down Under is back with its usual blend of charisma, individuality, nerves and talent. The show is is set to return on July 30, 2022, at 11 pm PT/ 2 am ET.

Ever since its inception, Drag Race has helped change how the world perceives the concept of gender. It has extended beyond the scope of a reality TV show and helped many find a safe space, awarding a sense of homecoming to those struggling with their place in the world.

In season 2, returning to the Werk room with Mama Ru are longtime Drag Race icon Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson as part of the judges' panel.

Drag Race Down Under to feature mini and maxi challenges

Drag Race Down Under will feature 10 queens who will fight to become the next Drag Superstar from New Zealand and Australia. Each week, host RuPaul will come up with a mini challenge and a maxi challenge. The mini challenges will take place in the Werk room itself, whereas contestants will have to wow the judges on the main stage for the maxi challenges.

The two bottom queens at the end of each maxi challenge will have to lip sync for their place in the competition.

The queens appearing this season include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faux Fur, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

The next drag superstar will win a one-year supply of Revolution Beauty Cosmetics and a cash prize of $30,000.

Drag Race Down Under brings viewers the best in drag from Australia and New Zealand and will debut exclusively on Wow Presents Plus in select territories. It will also air on July 30 on Stan in Australia and TVNZ On Demand in New Zealand.

The judges panel on Drag Race Down Under

Drag Race Down Under will have two judges alongside host Mama Ru herself: The iconic Michelle Visage and queer Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson. The duo were also a part of the judges' panel in season one of the show.

1) Michelle Visage

The Drag Race Down Under judge is an American radio DJ, singer, actress, media personality, television host producer, and former showgirl.

Michelle Visage is known for her straight unfiltered feedback and her stern poker face on RuPaul's Drag Race and returns this season with a personality that can make anyone quiver in their shoes as much as it can make them laugh until they can't breathe.

The iconic Drag Race Down Under judge first gained recognition as a member of the band Seduction and had 5 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. She also climbed the dance charts as the lead vocalist in the SOUL SYSTEM in 1993.

Her Drag Race journey started in 2011 when she joined the show as a permanent judge and has been making 'herstory' ever since.

2) Rhys Nicholson

Rhys Nicholson is a queer Australian comedian whose pronouns are he/they. Known for their witty personality and rapid-fire punchlines, they have been a comedian since 2012 and gained recognition around 2016.

In 2019, they made their way onto American television as a stand-up guest on the Conan O'Brien show.

About RuPaul: Host, judge and producer of Drag Race Down Under

Born in 1960 in San Diego, RuPaul is a pop culture icon who is known for breaking gender norms in America and helping the world become more inclusive.

After living in California and Atlanta, RuPaul made his way to New York City in 1987 and began his career in go-go bars and on television. He appeared on The Gong Show and on MTV.

His style and personality helped him gain recognition at the clubs in New York, which led him to release the dance-pop album, Supermodel of the World, featuring the single Supermodel (You Better Work). The song soon became an unexpected mainstream anthem and helped RuPaul land several films.

The Drag Race Down Under host was the first ever drag queen to become a spokesmodel for a major cosmetics brand, MAC cosmetics.

RuPaul continued to work on his music career and appeared on television and in films. In 1996, he landed his own talk show on VH1, called The RuPaul Show.

In 2009, RuPaul hosted and coproduced the first ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race and has been on the lookout for drag superstars ever since. The show revived his career and won him multiple Emmy Awards as host.

Don't forget to watch Drag Race Down Under Season 2, premiering on July 30, 2022, at 11 pm PT/ 2 am ET.

