Drag Race Down Under Season 2 contestants: Meet 10 new queens from the reality TV show

After fierce competition, jaw-dropping lip syncs, and intense competition in Season 1, Drag Race Down Under is back with Season 2 and 10 new queens ready to take the stage by storm. The show is set to premiere on Saturday, July 30.

From Sydney Drag Royalty to Queens of Perth, Mama Ru herself has selected all 10 queens to compete for the title of Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

Longtime "Drag Race" icon Michelle Visage, RuPaul, and comedian Rhys Nicholson will be judging the queens along with a few guest stars, who are yet to be announced.

Queens of Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Emmy-winning RuPaul will also host the series along with judging queens on Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under. Here are the 10 queens who will sashay their way to the stage.

1) Aubrey Haive

Hailing from Timaru, New Zealand, the 25-year-old Aubrey Haive is a budding actor and musical artiste who now resides in Melbourne, VIC. Aubrey started dabbling with the art form in 2020. She made her debut in Melbourne and wants to pursue drag as a full-time career.

2) Beverly Kills

The 21-year-old Beverly Kills is one of Brisbane's most popular drag performers. She started doing drag just days after turning eighteen. She even received first prize at a local drag competition.

Soon after the competition, she secured a weekly residency at Fluffy (Brisbane), one of Australia's most renowned nightclubs. Beverly Kills is the youngest drag queen on Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

3) Faúx Fúr

Faux Fur, 27, is a renowned Asian Queen on the Sydney drag scene. In 2020 Faux Fur started a weekly IGTV show, Faux Mondays, to give queens, members of the Queer, and POC Queer community a platform to share their stories to inspire others.

4) Hannah Conda

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda went to Sydney in 2015. She became the only queen to have ever won both 'Rising Star' and 'Entertainer of the Year' at the Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs), all in the same year (2016).

The 30-years-old co-founder of Drag Storytime has featured in Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Series 4) and Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 11).

5) Kween Kong

A renowned dancer and choreographer within the queer community, the 29-year-old Kween Kong originally hails from New Zealand. She is of Tongan and Samoan heritage and is currently residing in Adelaide. She won the title of 'Miss Drag Nation' Australia in 2019.

6) Minnie Cooper

The oldest drag queen on Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Minnie Cooper, 49, has performed for gay icons such as Cher at the 2018 Mardi Gras Parade and Kylie Minogue the following year.

Cooper has more DIVA awards (Drag Industry Variety Awards) than any other drag artist in Australia, including Sydney's Favourite Drag Queen, Choreographer of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year four times, among others. She has also appeared in Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Series 4).

7) Molly Poppinz

Molly Poppinz, 30, also referred to as 'The Thunder from Down Under,' found her true potential with the help of the queer community in Canada. She was crowned Vancouver's most 'Fierce Queen' in 2018.

8) Pomara Fifth

Pomara Fifth started her drag queen journey in 2014. She represents both First Nation Australian and Māori queens. She won the coveted 'Rising Star' award at the DIVA Awards and worked at the Sydney Mardi Gras in 2018.

9) Spankie Jackzon

New Zealand drag performer with over fifteen years of experience, Spankie Jackzon, 37, is best known for winning the Kiwi series House of Drag (Season 2). She is also the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade.

10) Yuri Guaii

The 25-year-old Yuri Guaii started her journey at 18 on the Auckland drag scene. She is best known for her spooky aesthetic. Having studied fashion design, she creates all of her show-stopping drag looks.

Tune in on The Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Saturday at WOW and Stann to watch the queens and their charisma.

