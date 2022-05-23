Who is Krystal Versace? Netizens slam James Charles for collaborating with former Drag Race UK winner 

Controversies don't seem to leave James Charles. Social media users criticized the YouTuber for creating a video with Krystal Versace.

Versace is the youngest contestant to ever win a season of Rupaul's Drag Race. The drag queen's age became a topic for netizens to slam and ridicule Charles, reminding everyone about his p*dophelia and grooming allegations.

Internet users are not happy with the collaboration

James Charles featured Krystal Versace in one of his latest videos, where Versace gave him a drag queen makeover. The duo talked about everything from Versace's drag stories to her favourite makeup products. However, internet users who want to cancel James Charles are not happy with him working with another young artist.

Many took to Twitter to share their opinions about the YouTuber. Another famous drag queen, Tia Kofi, took a jab at Charles for working with Versace. Many others followed suit, sharing a similar sentiment.

Others expressed their displeasure with the collaboration, mentioning Charles' past controversies.

A twitter user commented:

You’re aware that James Charles repeatedly commits s*x offences against children, right? He does it over and over and over.

Another user posted:

hi Krystal I'm gonna be real with you, James Charles the one who you Krystallized, is a p*do

Krystal Versace made a guest appearance on James Charles's YouTube channel

Krystal Versace is the winner of the third season of the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. Born on October 10, 2001, Versace is currently 20 years old. She won her season of Drag Race at the age of 19, making her the youngest winner across all the renditions of the show.

Hailing from the Kent region of England, the drag queen stands tall at a height of 5 feet 7 inches.

Her non-drag name is Luke Fenn. Fenn said in an interview that he was always a makeup fan, but got into the art of drag after watching the RuPaul show. He loved the show and found it to be very open-minded. That is when he started practising drag makeup and slowly got more involved in the art. Fenn booked his first show in 2019 after attending the Werq The World concert.

Fenn, aka Versace, shared the origin of her name in an interview. She shared that she came up with the name while conversing with someone in 2019. She liked the word Versace but didn't have a first name. The person proposed the word crystal, and she liked it. She ended up using the name Krystal Versace for her drag journey.

Nothing much is known about Fenn's personal life, except that he attended classes for Makeup Artistry at North Kent College before appearing in Drag Race UK.

Fenn's grandmother came from Cyprus, making Versace a quarter Greek-Cypriot. She is the first queen of Cypriot descent to compete in the Drag Race franchise.

She mentors Imani Versace and refers to her as a drag daughter. Thousands of users follow her social media accounts. Her Instagram has 231k followers and her TikTok account has over 25k followers.

More about the accusations against James Charles

James Charles has been accused of p*dophilia and grooming by multiple minors since 2021. His first accusation came from a 16-year-old Isaiyah, who reported that the 21-year-old influencer had pressurized him to send l*wd pictures of himself. James Charles reportedly did not take accountability properly, and many have accused him of not understanding the grave violations he has committed:

luca! @spnpsthighs // james charles , grooming , predatory behavior



summarizing james charles’ apology video for the people uncomfortable watching it; a thread // james charles , grooming , predatory behavior summarizing james charles’ apology video for the people uncomfortable watching it; a thread

After the statement, several other minors came forward and accused him of predatory behavior.

