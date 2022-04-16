James Charles BBL rumors explained amid Coachella 2022 appearance 

YouTuber James Charles has received immense criticism in recent days following his grooming scandal. The latest reason why he has come under fire is for allegedly getting the popular Brazilian Butt Lift surgery. The makeup vlogger has never admitted to getting the cosmetic procedure done in the past. However, netizens are convinced that he got it done in secret.

Though James Charles’ social media platforms are often filled with content showcasing his makeup skills, he occasionally posts pictures showing off his physique. Netizens were surprised to see the YouTuber’s derriere looking much fuller than before. Internet trolls dived deep into his YouTube channel to find out whether the 22-year-old had ever mentioned wanting to get the BBL surgery.

Their mission proved to be a success. In a video uploaded just seven days ago titled “Trying The Cheapest Makeup From AMAZON!” fans got a glimpse into the content creator’s Amazon buys. One of the products recommended was adult diaper.

Through further investigation, it was found that once a person goes through BBL surgery, doctors recommend wearing pads or adult diapers to prevent any leakages. The internet was then convinced that Charles had undergone surgery.

James Charles receives flack for attending Coachella 2022

After his followers were made aware of his alleged cosmetic surgery, they were not pleased. According to them, James Charles was promoting getting the surgery done despite it being dangerous. Research suggests that one in 3000 patients who go through the treatment unfortunately die during surgery.

A few netizens were unimpressed that he kept it hidden from fans and was promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

The YouTuber also shared content of him attending this year’s Coachella, which the internet did not take well. Netizens criticized his two-piece cut-out set, which gave the impression of flames.

While netizens were busy criticizing the YouTuber, Harry Styles’ fans were not thrilled that Charles would be attending the much-awaited festival. Harry Styles will be one of the show’s headliners along with Billie Eilish.

Some fans were jealous that the YouTuber would be watching the Watermelon Sugar singer live. Others hilariously commented that Charles would try to steal Harry Styles from his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

A few tweets regarding James Charles’ recent controversies read:

Charles has not uploaded a Coachella-themed video to his YouTube channel yet. His most recent video is titled “TikTok Filters Choose My Makeup!”

Edited by Khushi Singh