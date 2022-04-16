×
James Charles BBL rumors explained amid Coachella 2022 appearance 

James Charles receives flack for getting Brazilian Butt Lift surgery (Image via jamescharles/Instagram)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Feature

YouTuber James Charles has received immense criticism in recent days following his grooming scandal. The latest reason why he has come under fire is for allegedly getting the popular Brazilian Butt Lift surgery. The makeup vlogger has never admitted to getting the cosmetic procedure done in the past. However, netizens are convinced that he got it done in secret.

Though James Charles’ social media platforms are often filled with content showcasing his makeup skills, he occasionally posts pictures showing off his physique. Netizens were surprised to see the YouTuber’s derriere looking much fuller than before. Internet trolls dived deep into his YouTube channel to find out whether the 22-year-old had ever mentioned wanting to get the BBL surgery.

Their mission proved to be a success. In a video uploaded just seven days ago titled “Trying The Cheapest Makeup From AMAZON!” fans got a glimpse into the content creator’s Amazon buys. One of the products recommended was adult diaper.

Through further investigation, it was found that once a person goes through BBL surgery, doctors recommend wearing pads or adult diapers to prevent any leakages. The internet was then convinced that Charles had undergone surgery.

James Charles receives flack for attending Coachella 2022

After his followers were made aware of his alleged cosmetic surgery, they were not pleased. According to them, James Charles was promoting getting the surgery done despite it being dangerous. Research suggests that one in 3000 patients who go through the treatment unfortunately die during surgery.

A few netizens were unimpressed that he kept it hidden from fans and was promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

The YouTuber also shared content of him attending this year’s Coachella, which the internet did not take well. Netizens criticized his two-piece cut-out set, which gave the impression of flames.

While netizens were busy criticizing the YouTuber, Harry Styles’ fans were not thrilled that Charles would be attending the much-awaited festival. Harry Styles will be one of the show’s headliners along with Billie Eilish.

Some fans were jealous that the YouTuber would be watching the Watermelon Sugar singer live. Others hilariously commented that Charles would try to steal Harry Styles from his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

A few tweets regarding James Charles’ recent controversies read:

will James Charles BBL be at the sugar bear hair tent this year
Not James Charles's bbl seeing and hearing Harry before us
I swear if I have to see a single picture of James Charles at Coachella with his botched bbl out I’m gonna riot
James Charles getting a BBL oh my god
james charles and his bbl are gonna near as it was live before me and that’s not ok
james charles is in his bbl era 😍 https://t.co/Qd2pYGjIiL
not james charles getting exposed for having a BBL because people could see he bought adult diapers on amazon https://t.co/9YurEIDtwx
I wish I remembered life before finding out James Charles got a BBL
streets saying james charles got a bbl?? https://t.co/hcR2VStTky
Hey @jamescharles are you admitting to getting a BBL yet? https://t.co/5R0QyaDQxx
Charles has not uploaded a Coachella-themed video to his YouTube channel yet. His most recent video is titled “TikTok Filters Choose My Makeup!”

Edited by Khushi Singh
