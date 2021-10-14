James Charles' alleged Bumble profile settings spark debate online 

Drama ensues following James Charles’ cancelation online due to the endless grooming allegations which were revealed. The beauty YouTuber has now raised eyebrows since his Bumble profile went viral online. His profile, which was captured by a Twitter user, states that the influencer has identified himself as a woman on the dating platform.

The 22-year-old has been involved in several controversies since his rise to internet stardom. He has been called out for passing racist comments, feuding with Ariana Grande, the infamous Dramageddon 2.0 scandal and several grooming allegations that been raised against him since 2019.

It all began with a 16-year-old boy accusing the beauty vlogger of sending him nude photos and asking for photos of the same nature in return. Since then, over 15 alleged victims have come forward accusing James Charles of grooming minors.

What does James Charles’ Bumble profile say about him?

Ever since the New York native’s profile was released on Twitter, the internet has been left confused. James Charles has stated in his profile that he is a woman and a “makeup artist at youtube.”

His travel mode profile also states that he is:

“Visiting New York for a few days. Not looking for friends, please don’t swipe right unless you’re interested.”

His profile also mentions that he is looking for a person who is “outgoing, sarcastic and good at communication.”

This is not the first time the influencer’s dating app preferences have been brought to attention. In 2019, James Charles was exposed for identifying himself as female on Tinder. Netizens commented that he was doing so to appear on the profile of straight men.

James Charles @jamescharles

1. My identity on dating apps was listed as “androgynous” - someone who expresses themselves in both feminine & masculine ways. NOT a female to “trick” anyone.

Everytime someone said they were straight, I unmatched right away. @ThreeDailey I'm so sick of people talking about this.

1. My identity on dating apps was listed as “androgynous” - someone who expresses themselves in both feminine & masculine ways. NOT a female to “trick” anyone.

2. Everytime someone said they were straight, I unmatched right away.

Replying to a tweet discussing the aforementioned matter, James Charles responded in 2019:

“I’m so sick of people talking about this. 1. My identity on dating apps was listed as “androgynous” - someone who expresses themselves in both feminine & masculine ways. NOT a female to “trick” anyone. 2. Everytime someone said they were straight, I unmatched right away.”

As Charles continues to identify himself as a woman on Bumble, the internet was left dazed. Some reactions included:

TJ @emilymae323 @RichLux713 I am sorry, but doesn't he have ONE friend that can introduce him to someone? He needs to stop looking for love (or whatever) online! It will only lead to trouble! @RichLux713 I am sorry, but doesn't he have ONE friend that can introduce him to someone? He needs to stop looking for love (or whatever) online! It will only lead to trouble!

ELISEA @eljunelle @RichLux713 i dont get it 🤦🏽‍♀️ he has lots of money where he can just hire a matchmaker for himself, like he doesnt learn... @RichLux713 i dont get it 🤦🏽‍♀️ he has lots of money where he can just hire a matchmaker for himself, like he doesnt learn...

Zach Hudson💎 @1stQueenBitch @RichLux713 Imagine having a net worth of a million dollars or more and then being on a free dating site... I'M SHOOK @RichLux713 Imagine having a net worth of a million dollars or more and then being on a free dating site... I'M SHOOK

⭐Im a Blackstar⭐ @jojomojodee @RichLux713 You'd think after you've had multiple scandals that maybe just maybe don't do a dating app just don't What you could just go out and meet a person but also you're an awful human and everyone knows who you are So no one's going to want to date you @RichLux713 You'd think after you've had multiple scandals that maybe just maybe don't do a dating app just don't What you could just go out and meet a person but also you're an awful human and everyone knows who you are So no one's going to want to date you

Mrs Moulin 🦕🦖 @ametourhour_mel @RichLux713 I have never bought what he’s selling. This is clearly a PR stunt to change the conversation or he’s gonna have a new straight guy come out with screenshots and be like “Atleast he’s an adult this time.” 🤦‍♀️ @RichLux713 I have never bought what he’s selling. This is clearly a PR stunt to change the conversation or he’s gonna have a new straight guy come out with screenshots and be like “Atleast he’s an adult this time.” 🤦‍♀️

James Charles has not responded to the accusations as of now. It appears that the social media influencer is busy tracking his Sisters Apparel ‘Cafe Collection’ shipments since his return online.

