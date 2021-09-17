"Texting minors isn't?": James Charles slammed for revealing one of his biggest regrets was calling Arian Grande "the rudest celebrity"

After being kicked off the internet for flirting with minors, James Charles quietly returned believing that he could go back to regularly posting. This turned out not to be the case, as Charles is now being criticized for claiming that calling Ariana Grande rude has been the biggest regret of his career.

Earlier this year, several allegations against the beauty guru came up online, accusing the 22-year-old of grooming minors. It all began when a 16-year-old boy accused James Charles of sending him nudes photos and asking him to send photos in return. Since then, more than 15 alleged victims came out stating that James Charles had made inappropriate s**ual advances towards them.

The internet is not pleased with how the beauty vlogger is sweeping such accusations under the rug and swiftly moving past it.

James Charles disses Ariana Grande

The New-York native often collaborated with Hollywood A-listers including Kim Kardashian West before his reputation was tainted online. As he continued collaborating with celebrities and fellow YouTubers, his casual comments were paid close attention to.

In 2018, Charles created a video with Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams where they asked him who the rudest celebrity he had ever interacted with was. Without giving much thought, James Charles immediately mentioned Ariana Grande.

He narrated an incident where she followed Charles on Instagram after a concert but went on to unfollow him after she received backlash from fans. This took place when James Charles was getting dissed online for making offensive jokes in relation to Africa and Ebola. James Charles claimed that the Positions singer texted him:

“Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.”

To which he claimed to respond:

“You have a hundred million fans, it's really disappointing that you would, like, stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to, like, appease them, but okay.”

James Charles receives backlash yet again

While doing a Q&A on his Instagram recently, the YouTuber was asked:

“What did Ariana Grande do for you to say that she is the worst celebrity you have ever met”

To which he responded:

“literally nothing. The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career & it still follows me 4 years later which sucks. I plan on talking about it more in depth when I film my review of REM, all I can hope is that people will listen with an open mind.”

Since then, fans have dragged James Charles for not feeling any regret over the alleged grooming accusations against him, which surfaced online. Some comments included:

Although James Charles is attempting to put his past behind him and move forward, it seems highly unlikely that the internet will stop investigating every move he makes.

