"This is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me": James Charles returns to YouTube after 3-month hiatus

James Charles recently returned from his 3-month hiatus following grooming allegations and a lawsuit.

Due to allegations of predatory behavior, James Charles had taken a break from social media after posting a now-deleted apology to his YouTube channel. The YouTuber has been accused of having inappropriate and sexual conversations with boys under the age of 18.

After 20 boys came out claiming they had been victimized by James Charles, the latter had chosen to disappear off the internet. However, the hiatus was short as he quickly returned to Twitter on May 10th to speak on his lawsuit from his former producer, Kelly Rocklein.

Kelly was suing James Charles for "wrongful termination," "disability discrimination" and "failure to provide reasonable accommodation."

James Charles makes a comeback

On Friday afternoon, James Charles returned to YouTube to post a video titled "An Open Conversation", discussing recent accusations being pinned on him.

To the shock of many, the beauty guru even deleted his apology video. He prefaced his video by explaining to fans why he chose to "take a major step away" from his YouTube channel.

"As you guys know, over the past couple of months I have been offline. After I posted my last video which was 'Holding Myself Accountable', I felt as though it was really important to actually hold myself accountable and take a major step away."

He then claimed people misunderstood his intentions from his apology video, and that his role in finding someone to date was his responsibility.

"I realized, at the end of the day, as the adult and the person with the platform, it was a thousand percent my responsibility to be doing my due diligence to be checking in with the people I was speaking to. A lot of people felt like I [saw it] as another 'James Charles scandal' that I could easily move on from, like nothing ever happened. That is absolutely not the case in any way, shape, or form. This is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me. "

James Charles brought up the initial time he was "canceled" by the internet. He stated that despite making progress on his behavior, his second "cancelation" felt "crushing and embarrassing".

"I spent two years changing my behavior and changing the way I went about dating and flirting with guys. Now, two years later that this is happening again, it looks as though I made no progress. I feel like I let down myself, my team, and everyone who has been supporting me and even defending me. It is the most crushing and embarrassing feeling in the entire world. These stories are going to follow me for the rest of my life."

The 24-year-old capped off his video preface by claiming that as a human being, he should be allowed to defend himself against false allegations.

"As creators, as human beings, we should also be able to defend ourselves on things we didn't do. When I posted my last video, I mentioned I was gonna be taking a break from social media for a while. Quite a lot of people took advantage of my time away and really ran wild with all sorts of stories, videos, and allegations that made things a lot worse."

James Charles spent the remainder of the video breaking down what had occurred during his break as well as slamming those who he deemed "clout chasers" for falsifying accusations.

Edited by Ashish Yadav