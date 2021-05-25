5 of James Charles' most popular YouTube collaborations 

Known to be one of the top beauty gurus on YouTube, James Charles has featured over a dozen celebrities and popular YouTubers on his channel.

Joining the platform in 2015, James Charles quickly gained a following after his popular makeup tutorials went viral. After gaining recognition and receiving over 25 million subscribers, Charles collaborated with Morphe to create a makeup palette.

Although currently on hiatus due to multiple grooming allegations and a lawsuit, Charles is still considered to be one of the top beauty gurus on YouTube.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 famous James Charles YouTube collaborations

5) James Charles ft. the Dolan Twins and Emma Chamberlain (30 million views)

Formerly known as the "Sister Squad," James Charles featured the Dolan Twins and Emma Chamberlain in a special video titled "Teaching the Dolan Twins and Emma Chamberlain how to do makeup" in 2018.

The 25-minute long video consisted of Charles teaching his squad how to apply makeup without showing them but telling them. Fans enjoyed the video, as the "Sister Squad" used to be a big hit.

The video received more than 30 million views.

4) James Charles swaps palettes with Jeffree Star (30 million views)

Prior to the James vs Tati drama, James Charles and Jeffree Star were closely acquainted. In fact, this collaboration is one of Charles' top viewed videos, coming in at more than 30 million views.

The video from 2018 is comprised of Charles and Star switching palettes, with Charles using Star's Alien palette and Star using Charles' Morphe collaboration palette. Fans found the duo "unstoppable" and iconic.

3) James Charles gives Jojo Siwa a makeover (31 million views)

Considered one of the most famous makeovers on the internet, James Charles stunned the world when he gave pop singer Jojo Siwa a completely new look.

In the video from Aug 2020, Charles left Siwa unrecognizable, and his fans' jaws dropped. Fans of Siwa have always openly expressed their desire to see the singer with her hair down, as people have always judged her for dressing "childishly."

The collaboration received more than 31 million views.

2) James Charles does Charli D'Amelio's makeup (37 million views)

As TikTok became increasingly popular, James Charles took the opportunity to combine both of his highest platforms by collaborating with the highest followed TikToker, Charli D'Amelio.

In a video from early 2020, Charles impressed his fans by doing the dancer's makeup.

The video accumulated more than 37 million views.

1) James Charles collabs with Kylie Jenner (44 million views)

At the peak of his career, James Charles had the privilege of doing Kylie Jenner's Halloween makeup. In a video that became number one on YouTube's trending page at the time, Charles shocked the world with his skills and celebrity connections.

Painting a skull on the reality television star's face, fans found this collaboration to "break the internet" as it brought together the best of both worlds.

The 19-minute video is still Charles' most popular YouTube makeup collaboration to date, with a massive 44 million views.

As Charles has been publicly shamed by the internet due to his allegations, followers and former fans of his find it unlikely that the beauty guru will have the chance to collaborate anytime soon.

