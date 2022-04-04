"A literal child predator": James Charles attends Grammys following grooming accusations, leaves the internet in dismay

Many social media users were confused to see James Charles attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

Trigger warnings: P*dophilia & grooming

Recently, award shows have started inviting influencers and TikTokers to promote themselves to a younger crowd, something witnessed at the Oscars as well, but viewers were not impressed to see Charles walk down the red carpet.

Twitter user @dumb_flop shared their confusion by tweeting, "Why is James Charles at the #GRAMMYs"

Another user, @YASSIFICATION, referenced the p*dophilia allegations against the influencer and tweeted:

Many others joined the consensus, sharing their disapproval of the artist, and there was soon a flurry of tweets condemning the influencer's presence at the prestigious award show.

Netizens do not approve of James Charles attending the Grammys

Charles wore a black asymmetric suit with earrings and a full face of makeup. Although he has millions of followers on his social media accounts, he still hasn't dipped his feet in the music industry yet. This rubbed internet users in the wrong way, who could not figure out an appropriate reason for his attendance.

idk, girl. idk. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @allegedlyangelo Why was James Charles there? What can he possibly provide to the Grammys except singing off-key and asking fans creepily for their Snapchat? Why was James Charles there? What can he possibly provide to the Grammys except singing off-key and asking fans creepily for their Snapchat? https://t.co/t6oqr6GjXf

AS IT WAS DAY✩ @stilllouiss james charles was at the grammys?? no way what are they on james charles was at the grammys?? no way what are they on

Jamal @Jazakajamal Why is James Charles at the Grammys? Idgi? I’m confused as to what he has contributed to besides make up and YouTube ? Y’all the Grammys don’t look as special when you invite just anyone🤣 @RecordingAcad Why is James Charles at the Grammys? Idgi? I’m confused as to what he has contributed to besides make up and YouTube ? Y’all the Grammys don’t look as special when you invite just anyone🤣 @RecordingAcad

Many questioned the the importance of the award show for inviting James Charles, while A-list music artists like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kanye West and others decided to skip it.

Bby_boi @Bby_boi_ The fact that both James Charles and Addison Rae were at the #GRAMMYs but ariana wasn't is concerning to say the least... The fact that both James Charles and Addison Rae were at the #GRAMMYs but ariana wasn't is concerning to say the least... https://t.co/bL0YKd99BX

Kate 🦀 @kingcarlthecrab bruh why is james charles at the grammys when he's a literal groomer but not taylor, ariana, or selena??? bruh why is james charles at the grammys when he's a literal groomer but not taylor, ariana, or selena???

👽🧜🏼‍♀️ @queenwynnn james charles at the grammys but not taylor swift, ariana grande and selena gomez james charles at the grammys but not taylor swift, ariana grande and selena gomez

A majority of internet users were against the makeup artist due to his history of alleged p*dophilia and grooming. The YouTuber was canceled by netizens last year after multiple minors came forward, accusing Charles of trying to exchange racy pictures with them.

♕Nicollette✌ @nicoburns92 Who thought it was a good idea to invite a child predator james Charles to the #GRAMMYs … 🤔🤔 Who thought it was a good idea to invite a child predator james Charles to the #GRAMMYs … 🤔🤔 https://t.co/E0d5JoiC7P

BEVERLYHOOD @beverlyhoodshit Ok but why is a child groomer at the Grammys aka James Charles Ok but why is a child groomer at the Grammys aka James Charles https://t.co/RoFTK1DsLR

LadyWoodSupremacy @3Naul that child predator aka. James Charles is invited to Grammy's.... that privilege strikes again that child predator aka. James Charles is invited to Grammy's.... that privilege strikes again

Some even shared their views on how they thought the artist should be jailed for the grooming accusations.

Рейчел @rvcheltaylor james charles is at the Grammy’s and not jail??? i hate this place james charles is at the Grammy’s and not jail??? i hate this place

ArthurRyder✌🏽 @ArthurRyder Can we put #jamescharles in jail not give him a pass to #TheGrammys like i’m very confused Can we put #jamescharles in jail not give him a pass to #TheGrammys like i’m very confused https://t.co/hvCDf8R3nz

Morever, many accused the artist of being the reason Ariana Grande did not attend the ceremony. The singer had announced her absence from the show hours before its commencement.

Charles and Grande are reported to have a strained relationship, ever since the former called her "the rudest celebrity" he has ever met. Later, Charles apologized for his comments and expressed regret over them in one of his videos.

ً bat man🦇 doja defense team @homesicknoah why is james charles there. its his fault ariana didnt show up why is james charles there. its his fault ariana didnt show up

Grooming accusations against James Charles

The makeup mogul was first accused of committing p*dophilia by a 16-year-old Snapchat user, Isaiyah.

Isaiyah shared that he and Charles had met on Snapchat and the YouTuber had asked him for explicit pictures of his body. Being uncomfortable with the idea, Isaiyah informed him about his age, which apparently had no effect on the beauty creator. He shared his experience in a video where he said:

"After sending me that first picture of his body explicitly, he sent me multiple after that. I was getting really uncomfortable, so I told him my age, I told him I'm 16, meanwhile, he's 21, he's a grown man. After telling him no, he kept on asking me for pictures and videos of body hair and me flexing and stuff"

Charles slammed Isaiyah's statement, saying that the 16-year-old had ulterior motives and did not inform him about his age until after they started flirting. He claimed that he did not contact Isaiyah after finding out about his age and even apologized for the conversation they had.

He also announced that the incident had made him wary, and he'll be asking for legal identification from anyone he decides to text or date henceforth.

However, not long after that, another 15-year-old teenager came forward accusing him of sending messages online. This continued with close to four underage children coming forward, claiming that the YouTuber had tried to get into conversations with them.

In December 2021, a 18-year-old TikToker Ricky Murda made a video accusing the beauty creator of blackmail. Murda shared a series of TikToks, sharing screenshots of James Charles sending him Instagram DMs and asking him to send him pictures while Murda did not accept his message request.

Later on, Charles blamed the entire incident on username confusion, however, this reminded users of his past controversies. The community is waiting to see if the Grammys organizers will address this situation.

