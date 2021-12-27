“Dangerously desperate”: James Charles exposed for allegedly trying to blackmail TikToker Ricky Murda

A TikToker named Ricky Murda is exposing James Charles for allegedly blackmailing him. The makeup guru reportedly requested the former’s Snapchat user ID to receive explicit pictures, which Murda did not comply with.

This is not the first time the YouTuber has found himself caught through text messages. Before this, James Charles had been exposed for grooming minors and catfishing straight men on dating sites.

Ricky Murda has uploaded a series of TikTok videos alleging that Charles, 22, attempted to intimidate him into complying with his requests. It’s important to note that Murda is just 18.

James Charles exposed through DMs by Ricky Murda

The teenaged TikToker has posted explicit content on Twitter and adult social media platform OF. When James Charles allegedly found his Twitter profile, he texted Murda on Instagram asking for his Snapchat username.

A screenshot of James Charles messaging Ricky Murda on Instagram has accumulated over 7.8 million likes on the video-sharing platform.

As the TikTok clip went viral, Murda shared another TikTok video that showcased Charles sending him explicit images alleging Murda sent it. James Charles also wrote in the Instagram DMs:

“It would be a real shame if I duetted your tiktok with these :)”

The TikTok videos made by Ricky Murda can be viewed in the defnoodles Instagram post below:

Following the social media message exchanges, Ricky Murda created a TikTok video explaining the feud with James Charles. He said:

“I thought it was funny that he asked for my Snapchat, and I thought I’d make a funny little video out of it. He then sends me those text messages, basically trying to blackmail me.”

He continued:

“First off, homie, I have tattoos on both of my hands. If that were me in those pictures, you would be able to see my tattoos. If I had added you on Snapchat, that would mean at some point, I would have accepted your DM and given you my Snapchat. Then why is your DM still in my request? Why didn’t your DM go straight through? Because I never answered you.”

Ricky Murda clarified that he never sent James Charles any explicit images (Image via TikTok)

In another video uploaded by Murda, he showcased a DM sent to him by Charles, in which the latter alleged that he received a “flirty” message from “rickmurdaa.” At that time, Charles was not aware that he was being catfished.

Murda then clarified that his Snapchat username has always been “Ricky Murda”.

Internet reacts to James Charles blackmailing Rocky Murda

Responding to the makeup star being exposed again, a few comments read:

Internet responds to James Charles’ blackmailing controversy 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to James Charles’ blackmailing controversy 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to James Charles’ blackmailing controversy 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Also Read Article Continues below

The blackmail accusations have gone viral on social media, with many assuming that James Charles has returned to his habit of texting minors. Though Ricky Murda is not underage, he has just legally become an adult.

Edited by Ravi Iyer